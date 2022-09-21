Chegg, an online tutoring and textbook rental service, is an invaluable resource for students. Launched in 2005, Chegg offers help with homework, preparation for exams, professional proofreading, in-depth subject analysis, writing assistance, and more. Chegg is one of the best tutoring apps and e-book rental services, but you’ll have to pay for it — and with subscription pricing starting at $16 per month, it’s only natural that you might want to give it a spin before you fork over any cash (and we know as well as anybody that money can be tight when you’re a student). If you’re looking around to see if there’s a Chegg free trial or another way you can get it without paying, read on.

Is there a Chegg free trial?

Chegg offers trials and discounts from time to time, but there is currently no regular Chegg free trial, even for new subscribers. However, you can create an account and poke around the Chegg user dashboard for free. After signing up with your email and creating a password, back out of the payment screen and you’ll be brought to the Chegg user interface. You can look around and get a feel for things without having to pay anything, but of course, you won’t have access to any of Chegg’s premium features until you actually activate your paid subscription. Still, this is a good way to get a better look at how Chegg works, even if it doesn’t quite count as a full Chegg free trial.

Can you get Chegg for free?

Just as there’s no free Chegg trial, there’s no obvious way to get Chegg for free. If you want to avail yourself of Chegg’s services, you’ll have to fork over $16 per month for the Chegg Study plan, which gets you access to homework help. In order to get more advanced quiz and exam prep assistance, math help, and writing help, you’ll need to upgrade to the $20/month Chegg Study Pack subscription.

We’d be remiss if we didn’t at least mention the Microsoft Word free trial, and if you’re a student, you might even be able to get Microsoft Office for free. That could be a consolation prize since you can’t get Chegg for free, so if you were expecting to have to pay for Microsoft Office anyway, it’s possible that you could take advantage of the Office Education offer and then spend that subscription money on Chegg instead.

Are there any Chegg deals?

As mentioned above, Chegg does sometimes offer discounts, but they’re irregular and not widely advertised. You generally need to sign up to see if there are any Chegg deals on offer at any given time. During the sign-up process, after you make your account but before you pay, you may be presented with a discount, although as of now, we’re not aware of any Chegg deals on offer. There’s also no annual subscription, only the simple month-to-month payment plans, so there’s unfortunately no way to save by paying yearly, either. Chegg is still a good way to get cheap textbooks online, though, and the savings there might be worth it. We don’t have to tell you how pricey textbooks can be.

Editors' Recommendations