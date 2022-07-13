Don’t miss this Lenovo 2-in-1 Chromebook Prime Day deal

If you’re on the hunt for an affordable laptop, shopping during Prime Day deals will likely get you a model with higher-end specifications and more features for your budget. One great Prime Day Chromebook deal we encountered is for the IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook. Originally priced at $485, you can purchase the IdeaPad Flex 3i for $390 during the Prime Day deals. This provides a savings of 20%, and makes this one of the better Chromebooks you can buy for under $400.

Why You Should Buy the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook

Many budget laptop buyers opt for a Chromebook so they can experience a user-friendly, portable computer at a cheap price. ChromeOS laptops are practical for students, as well as those who use their device primarily for the internet, entertainment, and basic Office applications. The Prime Day Chromebook deal on the Flex 3i provides an excellent laptop for a high school student, college student, or anyone who wants a laptop they can convert to tent mode or tablet mode for entertainment or presentations.

The IdeaPad Flex 3i has a 15.6-inch full HD display on an IPS screen, so you’ll be able to clearly read text, watch videos, and view images. It has 300 nits of brightness, which should make the screen visible in any lighting conditions. The 3i is powered by an Intel Pentium Silver N6000 Processor (1.10 GHz, up to 3.30 GHz Burst, 4 Cores, 4 Threads, 4 MB Cache), and it has integrated graphics. This notebook processor should be powerful enough for basic tasks and a moderate amount of multitasking, but you’ll want something more powerful if you want a laptop for gaming, programming, or graphic design.

The 3i has 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, which is plenty for the notebook. It also has 128 GB eMMC storage, which is a durable type of flash storage (it’s similar to SSD storage in a lot of ways, but transfer speeds are not as fast).

The notebook has a 720p camera for video calls, as well as MaxxAudio for improved sound. But if you want to add your own peripherals, you have all the ports you need — USB-A, USB-C, headphone Jack, HDMI — to add a headset, microphone, or mouse. This 2-in-1 Chromebook can be a tablet or laptop, as well as an entertainment device or work device, making it a good pick if you’re looking for a Prime Day Chromebook deal.

