The awesome Creative Draco HS880 budget gaming headset is now $20 off

If you’re an avid gamer, a good headset is a must-have. Many models, including pretty much all of our all-time favorites, can be pricey, costing between $100 to $150. Thankfully, you do not need to shell out a Benjamin or more for a good set of cans as the highly affordable Creative Draco HS880 proves, and this awesome budget-friendly gaming headset is now even cheaper after a limited-time discount on Amazon.

The over-ear Creative Draco HS880 packs impressive tech specs for its low price, boasting dual 40mm neodymium magnet drivers that deliver crisp highs and beefy lows with a frequency response of 20Hz to 20Khz. Adequate frequency response is one of the most important features to look for in a gaming headset, as it ensures that you are accurately hearing everything from heart-pounding gunfire to the nearby footsteps of a sneaking enemy.

The full-sized earcups feature soft leatherette pads for maximum comfort during extended gaming sessions, and the headband has a steel core for increased long-term durability. The earcups also swivel so that the headset lays flat and stows easily in its included carrying bag. The HS880 headset has a detachable microphone, letting you communicate in-game when you need to, while giving you the option of removing the mic when you want it out of the way. The flexible noise-canceling mic blocks out ambient background noises as well.

The audio cable utilizes a standard 3.5mm jack for compatibility with all of your gaming systems as well as most mobile devices. In-line controls located on the cable give you easy control over your microphone and let you make quick volume adjustments on the fly.

The Creative Draco HS880 is already fairly easy on the wallet at its normal price of $50, but a 40 percent discount on Amazon means you can currently score this excellent entry-level gaming headset for a mere $30, saving you $20. If you’re looking for a new headset and don’t want to empty your wallet, the HS880 is a tough act to beat.

