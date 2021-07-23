This gaming headset is practically free at Dell today

If you want to listen to music in private, or answer calls hands-free, the usual headphone deals will suffice. However, if you’re a gamer, you shouldn’t settle for anything less than a gaming headset. While some are expensive, you don’t have to break the bank to buy one. There are some great gaming headset deals available, like this $34 discount from Dell for the Corsair HS35 that brings its price down to just $46 from its original price of $80.

The Corsair HS35 is compatible with the PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and smartphones, so you can freely connect it to any gaming platform that you own. It’s also compatible with Windows Sonic surround sound, enabling immersive audio for PC gaming that lets you hear every detail, such as the rustling of leaves and the footsteps of incoming enemies. The plush memory foam and adjustable earcups make it possible to play for hours, as the gaming headset is comfortable to wear.

The gaming headset’s detachable, uni-directional microphone is optimized for crystal clear communications while reducing external noise, so your allies can hear you loud and clear when you issue commands and respond to calls for help during online matches. Meanwhile, with the volume controls and mute button on the Corsair HS35’s earcup, it’s easy to make adjustments even while you’re in the middle of a game.

For an affordable gaming headset, the Corsair HS35 is packed with helpful features for gamers. If you think that it should be part of your arsenal of accessories, you shouldn’t miss out on Dell’s offer that slashes its price by $34, bringing it down to just $46 from its original price of $80. It’s unclear how long Dell’s stocks of the gaming headset will last though, so you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can to secure your own Corsair HS35.

More gaming headset deals

Gamers who don’t own a gaming headset yet should definitely consider buying the Corsair HS35. However, there are many other options if you want to take a look around. To save you time, we’ve gathered some of the best gaming headset deals that you can shop right now, so you don’t have to go elsewhere.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations