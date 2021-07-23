  1. Gaming
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

This gaming headset is practically free at Dell today

By
A black Corsair gaming headset with a microphone.

If you want to listen to music in private, or answer calls hands-free, the usual headphone deals will suffice. However, if you’re a gamer, you shouldn’t settle for anything less than a gaming headset. While some are expensive, you don’t have to break the bank to buy one. There are some great gaming headset deals available, like this $34 discount from Dell for the Corsair HS35 that brings its price down to just $46 from its original price of $80.

The Corsair HS35 is compatible with the PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and smartphones, so you can freely connect it to any gaming platform that you own. It’s also compatible with Windows Sonic surround sound, enabling immersive audio for PC gaming that lets you hear every detail, such as the rustling of leaves and the footsteps of incoming enemies. The plush memory foam and adjustable earcups make it possible to play for hours, as the gaming headset is comfortable to wear.

The gaming headset’s detachable, uni-directional microphone is optimized for crystal clear communications while reducing external noise, so your allies can hear you loud and clear when you issue commands and respond to calls for help during online matches. Meanwhile, with the volume controls and mute button on the Corsair HS35’s earcup, it’s easy to make adjustments even while you’re in the middle of a game.

For an affordable gaming headset, the Corsair HS35 is packed with helpful features for gamers. If you think that it should be part of your arsenal of accessories, you shouldn’t miss out on Dell’s offer that slashes its price by $34, bringing it down to just $46 from its original price of $80. It’s unclear how long Dell’s stocks of the gaming headset will last though, so you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can to secure your own Corsair HS35.

More gaming headset deals

Gamers who don’t own a gaming headset yet should definitely consider buying the Corsair HS35. However, there are many other options if you want to take a look around. To save you time, we’ve gathered some of the best gaming headset deals that you can shop right now, so you don’t have to go elsewhere.

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition Gaming Headset

$60 $100
Razer's Kraken Tournament Edition Gaming Headset provides audio realism so that you are fully immersed in your game while the noise-canceling microphone makes for crystal clear communication.
Buy at Amazon

Razer Kraken X Ultralight Gaming Headset

$40 $50
Equipped with custom-tuned 40mm drivers, this gaming headset provides immersive surround sound during PC gaming. It's the lightest Kraken headset ever, with a bendable noise cancelling microphone.
Buy at Amazon

LucidSound LS35X Wireless Gaming Headset

$85 $180
This wireless headset offers surround sound, superior comfort and a detachable boom mic. It's officially licensed for the Xbox Series X and Xbox One, but it also works wired with other consoles.
Buy at Amazon

HyperX Cloud Flight Wireless Stereo Gaming Headset

$104 $140
This gaming headset from HyperX is equipped with powerful 50mm drivers, stylish earcups with LED lights, and memory foam for maximum comfort.
Buy at Amazon

JLab JBuds Air Play Gaming True Wireless Earbuds

$56 $69
Enjoy true wireless freedom for your mobile gaming with the JBuds Air Play gaming earbuds from JLab, which feature patented latency-reducing technology that most wireless earbuds lack.
Buy at Amazon

Senzer SG500 Gaming Headset

$20 $24
Leatherette earcups, neodymium drivers, and an adjustable high-sensitivity mic make the Senzer SG500 headset a great value if you're on a budget but want something that's not too bare-bones.
Buy at Amazon
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

The Olympics opening ceremony was filled with video game music

olympics video game music gty 1330222525 s ace ent oly spo jpn

Today’s Google Doodle is a full-fledged Olympics video game

Animals stand in a plaza in Champion Island Games.

Esports on the Olympic stage? Its only a matter of time

An esports arena at Blizzcon 2018.

Everything we know about Skate 4

A skateboarder approaching a ramp.

Every exclusive game available in the Epic Games Store

every exclusive game in the epic games store official screenshot

How to use preferred item slots in Fortnite

Preferred Item Slots in Fortnite.

Fortnite challenge guide: Defeat Riot

Riot from Fortnite standing outside.

Fortnite challenge guide: Complete the Whiplash time trial

fortnite season 7 week challenge guide how to complete whiplash time trial

Pokémon Unite: 10 essential tips & tricks for beginners

Charizard fighting Wild Pokemon in Pokemon Unite

Dell slashes gaming laptop prices across the board

Alienware m15 R3

Fortnite challenge guide: Drive a Whiplash through the storm

fortnite season 7 week challenge guide how to drive a whiplash through the storm into in

Best cheap gaming laptop deals for July 2021

MSI GS75 Stealth

Battlefield Portal’s classic maps will not be available in standard 2042 modes

A World War 2 soldier looks out at a war zone in Battlefield 2042.