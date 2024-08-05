Alienware m16 and x16 gaming laptops are both on sale today

Gamers who are planning to upgrade their gaming laptops may want to check out Dell’s offers for the Alienware m16 R2 and Alienware x16. You can’t go wrong with either of these gaming laptop deals, especially since you can currently buy them with huge discounts. The Alienware m16 R2, originally $1,945, is down to $1,500 for savings of $445, while the Alienware x16, originally $3,600, is down to $3,000 for savings of $600. Their prices may return to normal at any moment though, so if you already have your eyes on one of them, there’s no time to waste. Proceed with your purchase as soon as you can as it would be a shame if you’d miss out on these bargains.

Alienware m16 R2 gaming laptop — $1,500, was $1,945

Alienware x16 gaming laptop — $3,000, was $3,600

The Alienware m16 R2 is the gaming laptop that you should buy if you want excellent performance when playing the best PC games. It’s powered by the Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, alongside 32GB of RAM that’s the sweet spot for high-end gamers, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. You’ll enjoy the graphics of modern PC gaming on its 16-inch screen with QHD+ resolution, with smooth animations provided by its 240Hz refresh rate. The gaming laptop also ships with Windows 11 Pro pre-loaded in its 1TB SSD, which will provide enough storage space for several AAA titles with all of their required updates and optional DLCs.

If you’re willing to spend more to get a gaming laptop with a premium design, then you should choose the Alienware x16. It’s also equipped with the Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor and 32GB of RAM, but with the more powerful Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card. Its 16-inch screen offers an amazing refresh rate of up to 480Hz to go with its FHD+ resolution, for even more impressive movements on the display, and while its built-in operating system is only the Windows 11 Home, you’ll get much more storage space for your games because it ships with a 2TB SSD.