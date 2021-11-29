Cyber Monday air fryer deals drop this model to $30 at Best Buy

If you’ve been watching the best Cyber Monday deals like a hawk, waiting for a good sale on an air fryer, now’s your chance! For Cyber Monday, Best Buy is offering the Bella Pro Series 4.2-quart air fryer for $30 with free shipping, normally $60. So, that’s a discount of $30 and an excellent deal for this incredibly versatile cooker! If you’ve never owned or used an air fryer before, they’re much a healthier alternative to traditional deep fryers, producing fewer oils and fats. Even so, they make food and snacks crispy and delicious. Read on to learn more about that deal and the Bella Pro Series air fryer’s excellent list of features!

Available in matte black, blue, or white — all at the Cyber Monday sale price — the Bella Pro Series 4.2-quart air fryer utilizes high-performance circular heat technology. To explain, it circulates heat inside the cooking chamber to cook food fast while producing crispy, evenly-cooked meals. It delivers 1,500 watts of power, and there’s no need to preheat ever. Just add your food or snacks to the basket, place it back, turn the dial to choose the cooking temperature, and that’s it! This air fryer is a much healthier alternative than cooking with oil and works just as well to cook and crisp foods! It can air fry, bake, reheat, and roast, all in one appliance.

The adjustable thermostat, controlled by dials on the top, covers a range from 175 degrees to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. A 60-minute timer will automatically shut off the unit when it completes its cycle, and an audible alert will sound, letting you know the food is done. There are indicator lights on the unit for added safety, as well, letting you — and your family — know it’s too hot to touch. The non-stick pan and crisping tray inside are dishwasher-safe, so when you’re done cooking, you can toss them into your dishwasher for a quick clean. The air fryer basket is removable, as well, making it easy to load and clean out.

If you check out the best Cyber Monday air fryer deals, you’ll find the Bella Pro Series right at the top. That’s because it is a good deal, yes, but it’s also regarded highly by shoppers, and the reviews even on Best Buy’s site reveal that people absolutely adore this small home appliance. It’s already a great little device at full price, but the Cyber Monday air fryer deal just makes it so much more desirable.

Normally $60, you can get your hands on the Bella Pro Series 4.2-quart air fryer for $30 with free shipping at Best Buy for Cyber Monday. If you’re a Best Buy rewards member, you can apply your rewards points to the purchase too, and get it even cheaper! All three available colors are on sale for that same price, including the matte black, blue, and white models. Depending on when you purchase, you can have it as early as the next day, too. Don’t wait — this is one of the lowest prices the Bella Pro Series has ever been, and it’s going to sell out fast.

