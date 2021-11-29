Cyber Monday TV deals drop this 75-inch QLED TV to only $800

These sales are getting out of hand now — seriously. One of the best Cyber Monday deals we just stumbled upon drops the price of a 4K UHD QLED TV super low. To be exact, Best Buy is offering the Hisense 75-inch Class U6G Quantum (QLED) 4K UHD Smart Android TV — what a mouthful — for $800 with free shipping and delivery, although delivery is only available in select locations. The 4K UHD resolution means a higher visual resolution — four times that of standard HD — and the Quantum Dot QLED technology means incredible picture, sharpness, color, and contrast. You can always check out that deal or learn more about the Hisense 75-inch QLED below!

If you’re staying vigilant, checking the Cyber Monday TV deals constantly, you may or may not have found comparable deals, but you’ll undoubtedly notice there’s a lack of QLED or Quantum Dot technology TVs. This Best Buy Cyber Monday TV deal changes all of that, offering up the Hisense 75-inch Class U6G Quantum (QLED) 4K UHD Smart Android TV for such a great price.

Deal or not, a superb TV is made by its features and functionality, and this Hisense 75-inch has a lot worth calling out. It’s a 4K UHD resolution TV with QLED technology and supports Dolby Vision video and Dolby Atmos audio to give you a truly immersive and cinematic experience. The Quantum Dot delivers a wide color gamut with pure, and uber-rich colors, contrast, and sharpness. This set also supports FilmMaker Mode, a collaboration between filmmakers, Hollywood studios, and consumer electronics companies. The result? A creator-friendly picture that disables all post-processing, preserves the original film’s aspect ratios, true colors, and chosen frame rates. You’ve never seen movies quite like this before.

Also Available:

50-inch Hisense Class U6G Quantum ULED 4K UHD Smart Android TV : $400, was $500 — VIEW DEAL

: $400, was $500 — 55-inch Hisense Class U6G Quantum ULED 4K UHD Smart Android TV : $500, was $550 — VIEW DEAL

: $500, was $550 — 65-inch Hisense Class U6G Quantum ULED 4K UHD Smart Android TV: $650, was $700 — [cc-link url=”https://www.bestbuy.com/6457440.p” merchant=”5fb6eb91a229dd001772db44″ type=”textlink” title=”VIEW DEAL” cta=”VIEW DEAL”]VIEW DEAL[/cc-link]

The Hisense also has Google Assistant built-in, thanks to the Android TV streaming platform. You can access all of your favorite streaming apps right out of the box, not to mention control everything with voice commands. Like Android mobile, you can customize your Android TV home screen to display your favorite content.

Best Buy is offering the Hisense 75-inch QLED Smart Android TV for $800 with free shipping as a limited Cyber Monday deal. Normally $1,050, you’re saving $250 by grabbing this deal. As a bonus, new subscribers will get a premium Apple TV+ subscription free for three months. Yes, Apple TV is available on this set. Act soon though; this deal will be gone before you know it!

