You can’t scour through the best Cyber Monday deals without stumbling upon a TV. It’s true — the best time to get yourself a brand new television is right now, and Best Buy has just dropped an amazing deal that will turn your living room into a home theater. This 75-inch TCL 4K smart TV is currently discounted to just $700, down from $900, meaning you’re saving $200 if you shop today. Don’t let this one get away: Set yourself up for a world of fun over the holidays with a brand-new massive TV.

TCL televisions are ridiculously good value, as proven by our review of another model, the TCL 6-Series. That’s a great TV in its own right, but if you want to save $200 on a solid all-around TV just in time for the holidays, you should take a close look at this 75-inch smart TV that Best Buy currently put on sale. It offers the perfect balance of premium image quality, extra features, and affordable price, all of which add up to one of the best Cyber Monday TV deals we’ve seen this year.

The first thing you’ll notice, as well as the best thing about it, is the huge 75-inch screen of this TV. A television this big transforms your home into your own cinema, not only because of the size but also the picture quality. With four times the resolution of Full HD TVs, this 4K TV from TCL delivers a crystal-clear image topped off with stunning Ultra HD visuals. 4K resolution means that every movie and show looks nothing short of amazing, and the enhanced brightness coupled with HDR provide you with one of the largest color palettes on the market. The TV itself is little more than just the screen, with paper-thin bezels, meaning it won’t take up any extra space.

This is a TV that runs on Android, and that provides you with all the bells and whistles you might expect from a brand new smart TV. You’re getting access to all of your favorite streaming platforms, including Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, HBO Max, Paramount, YouTube, and more. You can also rent one of the latest titles via Google Play Movies, and if you’re having a party, use this TV as a stereo and launch Spotify to play some of your favorite tunes. The entertainment doesn’t stop there: With a built-in Chromecast, you can stream movies directly from your phone or tablet right onto the TV. Plenty of inputs ensure you can also plug your gaming console of choice for some big-screen gaming — and if you want to go wireless, don’t worry because you’ve got full Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support available.

Upgrading to a bigger and better TV right before the holidays is a good move, and even when the holiday season is over, you’ll be glad that you picked this TCL. It offers the best bang for your buck and pays off quickly through hours upon hours of entertainment. At just $700, with $200 savings, this deal is probably selling out as we speak — so shop now before others snap it right up.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



