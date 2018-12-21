Under the wire gifts for Christmas delivery from Instant Pot, Vizio, and Samsung

Share

It’s getting down to the wire for online order gift delivery before Christmas. Time’s running out for home delivery, and soon the only choice will be going to crowded stores.

We combed through Amazon and Walmart and found good deals on quality gifts sure to please from Instant Pot, Samsung, Lenovo, Vizio, and more. If you’re still on the hunt for special gifts, these six deals can help you save up to $130.



The Lenovo Ideapad 330 15.6-inch laptop is a solid choice for a general purpose Windows 10 notebook computer. This configuration has a 15.6-inch HD display, an Intel Core i3-8130U dual-core processor, 4GB RAM, and a 1TB Hard Drive. You can still choose from Coral Red or Plum Purple cases.

Normally priced at $370, the Lenovo ideapad 330 is just $299 on Walmart with free 2-day shipping still available.

Built specifically for Thunderbolt 3 Macs or PCs, Samsung’s C34J791 34-inch QHD ultrawide curved monitor has two Thunderbolt 3 ports that can simultaneously display graphics up to four times faster than a USB connection and charge a connected laptop. Samsung’s premier Quantum Dot technology produces superb images on this 3,440 x 1,440 resolution monitor.

Discounted from its $897 list price, the 34-inch Samsung curved ultrawide monitor is $800 on Amazon with free 2-day shipping.

Cooking with Farberware’s 3.2-Quart Oil-Less Multi-Functional Fryer is healthier and faster than conventional oil fryers. This technology employs rapid moving hot air to cook up to two pounds of food in a non-stick, dishwasher-safe basket. With two easy-to-use dials, you can grill, bake, roast, or fry favorite recipes.

Normally $99, the 3.2-quart Farberware oil-free fryer is $60 from Walmart with free 2-day shipping to arrive before Christmas.

Saving $60 on the Instant Pot Smart Wi-Fi 6-Quart Electric Pressure Cooker is an excellent deal. You can control this Instant Pot model from your smartphone to configure the settings for time, pressure, and temperature so food will be prepared as you like it when you want it. With its 13 automatic programs, you can use the Instant Pot as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice and porridge cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, saute or searing pan, steamer, and warmer.

Normally priced at $150, the Instant Pot Smart Wi-Fi 6-Quart Electric Pressure Cooker is just $90 for this deal on Amazon. Two-day free shipping for delivery before Christmas is still available, according to Amazon.

Snap up the Vizio 55-inch class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) HDR Smart LED TV for one of the best deals this season. Chromecast is built into this television so you can send content and control the TV with the mobile app downloaded to your smartphone. You can also use voice control because this smart TV is compatible with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

$348 for a quality 55-inch 4K UHD television with HDR support is a good deal any day. Normally priced $478, this 55-inch D-Series Vizio is still available at the discounted price on Walmart with 2-day free shipping.

Cloud storage is convenient, but if you want to keep your data locally for access with or without an internet connection, Western Digital’s WD 4TB My Cloud Home Personal Cloud Storage external hard drive can do the job, storing images, data, video, and anything else you have stored on your home computers and mobile devices. This drive supports dual-mode Wi-Fi for fast data transfer.

Usually $200, the WD 4TB external drive is $159 on Amazon with free 2-day shipping still available.

