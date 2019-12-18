Amazon devices and other great gifts with delivery by Christmas

Christmas is just a week away, but that doesn’t mean you can only shop in local stores to buy gifts in time for the holiday. Amazon adds new deals to its Last-Minute Deals campaign daily. Whether you’re searching for the best deals or just looking for awesome gifts, Amazon has loads of great gifts ready for shipment to arrive before Christmas.

Amazon notes on the product pages whether or not each product is available for delivery before Christmas, which is a big help. When we selected the products listed lower in this article, for example, delivery before December 25 was a required criterion.

You can find excellent deals on 4K TVs, Apple Watches, Fitbits, Garmin smartwatches, and Bose products. There are still high-quality headphones from Sony, Bang & Olufsen, and Bose, Roomba and Ecovacs robotic vacuums, Instant Pots, and Nespresso coffee makers available for timely delivery.

Amazon dropped several new deals leading up to and beyond Christmas. Now through December 22, for example, DeWalt Tools have special savings. Also through December 22, Amazon has a last-minute discount on Noot NP20T Bluetooth Earbuds..

Amazon continues to offer excellent discounts on its owned-brand products, including such as Echo, Kindle, Fire, Ring Video Doorbells, and Ring and Blink security cameras. There are still good deals on most Amazon Echo smart home devices such as the Echo and Echo Dot, Echo Shows, Fire TVs, Fire Tablets, and Kindle e-readers. Be on the lookout for exclusive deals on Amazon device bundles with unprecedented savings. We also continue to see new sales on third-party Alexa-compatible devices, including video doorbells, smart security cameras, speakers, lights, robot vacuums, and other appliances.

If you start your shopping on Amazon’s Last-Minute Deals page, you can search by category, which is a significant time-saver if you know the type of gift but not the specific brand or model — you might as well look at the deals first. That same page is a good starting point to check out the day’s lightning deals, short-term, limited-quantity sales, and exclusive bundles. We’ll update this page with the very best deals in the categories we monitor.

How to win shopping for last-minute gifts at Amazon

Some prices are a tick higher than during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but there are still tons of killer discounts.

Some of the best deals are on Amazon Echo devices, but you can also find excellent deals on Apple Watch Series 3, 4, and 5, iPads, iPhones, Fitbits, Sonos speakers, Instant Pots, 4K TVs, and more. Selected Amazon devices from categories such as Echo Dots, Fire TV sticks, and Ring lights and cameras are all available during the extended holiday sale.

The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



