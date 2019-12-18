Amazon devices and other great gifts with delivery by Christmas

Christmas is just a week away, but that doesn’t mean you can only shop in local stores to buy gifts in time for the holiday. Amazon adds new deals to its Last-Minute Deals campaign daily. Whether you’re searching for the best deals or just looking for awesome gifts, Amazon has loads of great gifts ready for shipment to arrive before Christmas.
Amazon notes on the product pages whether or not each product is available for delivery before Christmas, which is a big help. When we selected the products listed lower in this article, for example, delivery before December 25 was a required criterion.
You can find excellent deals on 4K TVs, Apple Watches, Fitbits, Garmin smartwatches, and Bose products. There are still high-quality headphones from Sony, Bang & Olufsen, and Bose, Roomba and Ecovacs robotic vacuums, Instant Pots, and Nespresso coffee makers available for timely delivery.
Amazon dropped several new deals leading up to and beyond Christmas. Now through December 22, for example, DeWalt Tools have special savings. Also through December 22, Amazon has a last-minute discount on Noot NP20T Bluetooth Earbuds..
Amazon continues to offer excellent discounts on its owned-brand products, including such as Echo, Kindle, Fire, Ring Video Doorbells, and Ring and Blink security cameras. There are still good deals on most Amazon Echo smart home devices such as the Echo and Echo Dot, Echo Shows, Fire TVs, Fire Tablets, and Kindle e-readers. Be on the lookout for exclusive deals on Amazon device bundles with unprecedented savings. We also continue to see new sales on third-party Alexa-compatible devices, including video doorbells, smart security cameras, speakers, lights, robot vacuums, and other appliances.
If you start your shopping on Amazon’s Last-Minute Deals page, you can search by category, which is a significant time-saver if you know the type of gift but not the specific brand or model — you might as well look at the deals first. That same page is a good starting point to check out the day’s lightning deals, short-term, limited-quantity sales, and exclusive bundles. We’ll update this page with the very best deals in the categories we monitor.
Ring Video Doorbell 2 with Echo Show 5$139
Instant Pot Duo 80 8-Qt 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker$99
Arlo Pro 2 - Wireless Home Security Camera System with Siren$290
Bose SoundLink II$179
NestCam Outdoor HD Security Camera (2 Pack)$289
Apple MacBook Air (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD Storage)$700
Samsung 4K UHD Smart TVs
Starting at $348
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Fingertip Touch Control$209
PlayStation Wireless Headset - PlayStation 4$80
Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Classic Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush$140
Razer Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook Laptop$1,049
Bose SoundLink Around Ear Wireless Headphones II$179
55-inch LG C9 Series OLED 4K TV$1,497
Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 with S Pen, 10.5", Black$448
Jabra Elite 65t True Wireless Earbuds$90
Ring Video Doorbell 2 with Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Charcoal$154
Sony WI-SP600N (Black)Bluetooth Wireless Extra Bass Sports In-Ear Headphones$95
Black & Decker Ultra Upright Vacuum Cleaner$79
Canon Vixia HF R82 Digital Camcorder Bundle$329
Echo Show 8 (Charcoal) with Ring Indoor Camera$140
Kasa Cam Outdoor by TP-Link$75
KitchenAid KSM150PSAC Artisan Series 5-Qt. Stand Mixer$280
Canon T7i EOS Rebel DSLR Camera$649
Segway Ninebot S Smart Self-Balancing Electric Transporter$380
Fitbit Alta HR - Black, X-Large$107
Instant Pot Duo Mini 3-Qt 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker$60
Fossil Women's Gen 4 Venture HR Stainless Steel Smartwatch$169
Get Ring Peephole Cam Bundle and an Echo Show 5 for $179$179
Garmin Vivosmart HR+ - Purple$75
Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 with S Pen 64GB$450
Apple iPhone 8, 64GB, Space Gray - for AT&T/T-Mobile (Renewed)$310
AncestryDNA: Genetic Ethnicity + Traits Test$69
Microsoft Surface Book 2 15" (Intel Core i5, 16GB RAM, 256GB)$1,699
Garmin Vívoactive 3, GPS Smartwatch$117
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 10.5-inch - 256GB storage - WiFi - Cloud Blue$600
Waterpik Water Flosser Electric Dental Countertop Oral Irrigator$69
Sony WI-C600N Wireless Noise Canceling in-Ear Headphones$98
Garmin vívoactive 3, GPS Smartwatch$170
Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM 3 Portable Wireless Speaker (Waterproof) — Cloud$160
Sony WI-C600N Wireless Noise Canceling In-Ear Headphones - Black$98
Kate Spade New York Scallop Touchscreen Smartwatch$165
Garmin Instinct Smartwatch with GPS$200
Samsung Notebook 5, 15.6" Laptop, AMD Ryzen 5, 8 GB RAM, 1 TB$510
Apple iPhone 8 - 64GB - Space Gray - for AT&T/T-Mobile (Renewed)$310
Ecovacs Deebot 661 Convertible Vacuuming or Mopping Robotic Vacuum Cleaner$190
Shark Rocket Ultra-Light Hand Vacuum$100
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Thanos: Ultimate Battle (674 Pieces)$42
Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H9i Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones with ANC$424
Google Pixel 3 Verizon 64GB Black$464
eero Pro mesh WiFi System (3 eero Pros)$374
GoPro HERO7 Camera Bundle$300
Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet$60
Beats Pill+ Portable Speaker - Black$114
23andMe DNA Kit with Health Report$129
Kate Spade New York Scallop Touchscreen Smartwatch$273
Dell 15.6-Inch Alienware 15R4 Laptop$2,000
Jabra Elite 65t True Wireless Earbuds$90
Microsoft Surface Laptop (1st Gen)$570
Arlo Pro 2 Two-Camera Indoor/Outdoor Wireless Security Camera System (White)$279
Ninja 12-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker$80
Google Pixel 4 (Unlocked, 64GB)$669
65-inch Vizio P-Series 4K TV$1,090
Facebook Portal Mini Smart Video Calling 8” Touch Screen Display with Alexa$79
Samsung Gear Sport Smartwatch - Black$162
JBL Boombox, Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker$380
Sony WH-1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Headphones$278
Garmin Fenix 5 Sapphire - Black with Black Band$396
Garmin Forerunner 35 GPS Running Watch$90
Fire TV Cube bundle with Ring Video Doorbell 2$219
ASUS ZenBook 13 Ultra-Slim Laptop, UX331, Slate Gray$842
Bissell Zing Canister Bagless Vacuum$60
Apple iPhone XS - 256 GB (Renewed & Unlocked)$578
iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum$250
Acer Aspire E 15, 15.6" Full HD, 8th Gen Intel Core i3-8130U, 6GB RAM Memory$343
Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar Sound System with Universal Remote Control, Black$199
Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H4 Wireless Headphones, Charcoal Gray$180
De'Longhi Nespresso EN560B Lattissima Touch with Milk Frother$288
Garmin Forerunner 645 Music, GPS Running Watch$220
Bose SoundLink Revolve Portable Bluetooth Speaker (Lux Gray)$149
Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Charcoal + Philips Hue White 2-Pack A19 Smart Bulbs$35
Emerson Sensi Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat for Smart Home$79
NETGEAR Arlo Baby Monitor | Smart WiFi Baby Camera$128
Coway Airmega 400 Smart Air Purifier with 1,560 sq. ft. Coverage$311
Michael Kors Access Runway Smartwatch Powered with Wear OS by Google$199
Microsoft Surface Book 2 13.5" (Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 1 TB)$2,030
Zinus Memory Foam 8-Inch Green Tea Mattress, Queen$238
Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro Smartwatch Fitness Band (Small), Diamond Red$170
Breville-Nespresso Creatista Uno Single Serve Espresso Machine$240
Neato Botvac D4 Robot Vacuum$300
Apple iPhone XR, 64GB, Red - Fully Unlocked (Renewed)$489
Acer Spin 5 Convertible Laptop, 8th Gen Intel Core i7, 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD$785
Dell New 2019 XPS 13 Touchscreen Laptop$1,645
Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones$279
Samsung Galaxy Buds$111
iRobot Roomba 675 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum$250
Nespresso by De'Longhi Original Espresso Machine with Aeroccino Milk Frother$150
Samsung Electronics Galaxy Tab S4 with S Pen, 10.5 Inch, Gray$450
How to win shopping for last-minute gifts at Amazon
Some prices are a tick higher than during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but there are still tons of killer discounts.
Some of the best deals are on Amazon Echo devices, but you can also find excellent deals on Apple Watch Series 3, 4, and 5, iPads, iPhones, Fitbits, Sonos speakers, Instant Pots, 4K TVs, and more. Selected Amazon devices from categories such as Echo Dots, Fire TV sticks, and Ring lights and cameras are all available during the extended holiday sale.
Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
