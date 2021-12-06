You won’t believe how cheap this 27-inch monitor is today

One of the best monitor deals out there at the moment is this Dell 27-inch monitor. Available for just $180 from Dell, you save $130 off the usual price. As always with Dell deals, stock is likely to be limited at this price, so if you’re looking to upgrade your home office setup, you’ll want to snap this one up sooner rather than later so you don’t miss out. It’ll even arrive in time for Christmas!

Dell often features in our look at the best monitors thanks to offering great displays and plenty of useful features too. In the case of this Dell 27-inch monitor, it’s stylish and designed to sit easily into any space meaning you don’t have to worry if you have limited room in your home office. With a modern and elegant design, it has a subtle textured pattern on the back to make it look a bit nicer than your average monitor. It’s not just about looks either with built-in dual HDMI ports so you can easily keep everything you need plugged in, before switching back and forth.

The monitor offers a three-sided ultra thin bezel design that means you can focus on its 1920 x 1080 full HD resolution screen rather than be distracted by ugly sides. A wide viewing angle of 178 degrees means others in the room can easily see what’s going on if you want them to, making it ideal for collaborative office work. The monitor also has a refresh rate of 75Hz so it’s fairly easy on your eyes with a smooth and tear-free experience. Alongside that, it also uses Dell’s ComfortView feature which reduces harmful blue light emissions so your eyes feel more comfortable for longer. Expect a response time of 4ms too which is great for working purposes.

Normally priced at $310, this Dell 27-inch monitor is down to just $180 right now at Dell. A strictly limited time only offer, it’s a great way of enhancing your home office for less. You could even buy two and enjoy the benefits of a dual monitor set up with plenty of room to juggle windows. Whatever your plans, make sure to snap it up fast before stock runs out.

