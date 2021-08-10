  1. Deals
Save $300 right now on a beautiful curved monitor at Dell

Ultrawide curved monitors are an amazing upgrade to any work setup. By having more content visible on a single display, you can increase your productivity by having all the apps, documents, and notes in front of you at the same time. However, curved monitors aren’t always the cheapest display options out there. That’s why we jumped on the chance to tell you about one of the best desktop monitor deals we found from Dell. They are currently offering the beautiful Dell 34 Curved Monitor – S3422DW for just $400, which is a savings of $300 from the original price of $700. That’s a 43% discount!

The Dell Curved Monitor is 34 inches diagonally and has a native resolution of 3440 x 1440. This lets you fit a ton into the display, whether it’s sources you need to write your paper or reference materials when you’re designing something. The 300 nits of brightness and anti-glare screen certainly help with using the monitor for extended working sessions. Speaking of ergonomics, the included stand can be tilted and is height adjustable, so you can easily set it to the perfect configuration for you and forget it entirely. Dell’s excellent ergonomics and display quality for curved screens are why its other units make it onto our list of the best curved monitors.

Those looking for gaming monitor deals will be happy to know that this unit is no slouch in that department. It has a high refresh-rate 100Hz display and a 4ms response time, providing you with an immersive gaming experience. More and more video games are starting to support ultrawide resolutions, and this one is a great option to try them out. You can hook up and switch back and forth three devices with its two HDMI 2.0 ports and one DisplayPort 1.2. It also supports USB and audio input, so you can hook up peripherals and external devices straight into your monitor.

If you want to try out a curved monitor and see how it can boost your productivity, the Dell 34 Curved is an excellent option. At a massive $300 off of its original $700 price tag, this is one of the best deals we’ve seen in a long time for a curved monitor. You can buy it right now from the Dell website for just $400, but you better act fast, because we’re not sure when this deal is ending!

More desktop monitor deals

Aside from this model, Dell and other manufacturers offer great desktop monitors of various sizes, resolutions, and adjustability. We’ve compiled some of the most compelling deals for you, which you can check out below.

HP 28-inch IPS 4K UHD Monitor

$300 $380
This 28-inch HP monitor offers a high-res 4K and edge-to-edge panel at one of the lowest prices. It also supports HDR for a more vibrant picture quality.
Buy at Amazon

Element 27-Inch 1080p Monitor

$130 $180
This monitor makes all of your entertainment shine with its large 27-inch full HD IPS panel and HDMI and VGA inputs that let you hook up your Blu-Ray players and other AV equipment.
Buy at Staples

Dell 32-Inch Curved 4K IPS FreeSync Monitor

$445 $600
Enjoy a crisp, color-accurate Ultra HD picture on this excellent 4K curved monitor from Dell, which sits at a nice sweet spot in size at 32 inches.
Buy at Dell
Includes remote

Samsung M5 Series 27M50A 27-inch 1080p Smart Monitor with Streaming TV

$220 $250
With its built-in smart streaming capabilities (yes, just like a smart TV), the Samsung M5 Series 27-inch monitor is perfect for those who like to enjoy entertainment on their computers.
Buy at Newegg

Dell S2721QS 27-Inch 4K Ultra HD IPS Monitor

$350 $540
With a 27-inch 4K IPS panel and AMD FreeSync technology, this slick Dell display is one of the best Ultra HD monitors you can get in this size class.
Buy at Dell

Lepow 14-Inch Portable 1080p IPS Monitor

$169 $200
Dual displays aren't just for desktops thanks to this 14-inch USB-powered monitor from Lepow, which features a 1080p IPS panel and is the perfect companion for laptops and mobile devices.
Buy at Amazon
