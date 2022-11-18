Best Buy Black Friday deals continue to look pretty sweet with the company starting its sale early so shoppers can beat the rush while still saving big. This includes one of the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals around with the Dell G15 gaming laptop. Ordinarily priced at $950, the Dell G15 gaming laptop is down to $700 for a limited time so you save $250 off the usual price. The sale price is only available until November 20 so you’ll need to be quick to grab it. Here’s why it’s worth it.

Why you should buy the Dell G15 gaming laptop

Dell is one of the best laptop brands around and that’s reflected in the quality of the Dell G15. It may not feature in our look at the best gaming laptops but it’s a fantastic choice as one of the best laptops for college thanks to its versatility. It offers an AMD Ryzen 5 processor along with 8GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. Best of all is its Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card which gives you an entry point into playing the best PC games. This may not be a high-end gaming system but at this price, you’ll still get to enjoy PC gaming reasonably well.

The Dell G15 also has a great display with a 15.6-inch full HD screen that offers a 120Hz refresh rate. The higher-than-average refresh rate means it can cope with fast-moving action without any risk of motion blur. The laptop also uses Game Shift technology so that you can trigger a dynamic performance mode at the touch of a button, all while maximizing the fans’ speeds to keep your system cool. Ultimately, you’re getting some of the benefits of an Alienware gaming laptop at a much lower price, right down to Bluetooth 5.2 functionality which is helpful.

Normally priced at $950, the Dell G15 is down to $700 for a limited time only as part of the Best Buy Black Friday sales. A saving of $250, you’ll be delighted with the performance you get at this price. It’s ideal for entry-level gaming or for students who don’t want to miss out on the latest PC games.

