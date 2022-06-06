This Dell gaming laptop with RTX 3050 is $330 off while stock lasts

Laptop deals hit a little differently when you’re looking to buy a new gaming laptop, with different hardware considerations to be made. Right now, you can buy the Dell G15 Ryzen Edition gaming laptop for just $686 at Dell, saving you $333 off the usual price and giving you the opportunity to enjoy a relatively inexpensive gaming laptop for even less than usual. One of the better value gaming laptop deals around, it’s only this price for a limited time only so snap it up now before the deal ends.

A firm favorite amongst Dell laptop deals available at the moment, the Dell G15 Ryzen Edition gaming laptop offers plenty to like at this price. It has an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor, 8GB of memory, and 256GB of SSD storage. While more storage would be nice, at this price, it’s hard to complain too much. It’s still enough to install a few of your favorite games at once without a problem. Alongside that is the most important component of any gaming system — the graphics card. In this case, you get an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card which is more than good enough for playing the latest games if you don’t mind tweaking the detail level a little.

Backing that up is a 15.6-inch full HD display that offers a refresh rate of 120Hz so you won’t have to worry about motion blur when watching or participating in fast-moving action scenes. Well designed in other ways as you would expect from one of the best laptop brands, the Dell G15 Ryzen Edition gaming laptop also has a great thermal system that utilizes copper piping to dissipate heat so it’s pulled through the top of the keyboard and the bottom of the system via four large exhaust vents. That way, you don’t have to worry about overheating when playing games for extended periods of time.

Robustly designed and offering game shift technology you’d ordinarily see on Alienware systems, the Dell G15 Ryzen Edition gaming laptop is down to just $686 right now at Dell, saving you $333 on the usual price. The ideal time to treat yourself to this well-made gaming laptop, you’ll need to be quick as all Dell deals tend to be for a limited time only.

Editors' Recommendations