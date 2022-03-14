This Dell G15 gaming laptop is $199 cheaper right now

If you’re finally investing in PC gaming, you’ll have to choose between gaming PC deals and gaming laptop deals. If you decide to go with the latter because of portability, and if you’d rather not spend on gaming monitor deals, then you might want to check out this offer among Dell laptop deals for the Dell G15 Ryzen Edition gaming laptop. The machine is available for just $820, after a $199 discount to its original price of $1,019.

The debate on AMD vs Intel won’t end any time soon, but if there’s a gaming laptop that properly showcases the capabilities of AMD’s processors, it’s the Dell G15 Ryzen Edition. The machine is equipped with the AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, which makes it capable of running the latest video games without any issues. The gaming laptop also comes with 8GB of RAM, which is the sweet spot for most users, according to Digital Trends’ laptop buying guide, as well as a 256GB SSD for enough storage to install multiple games at a time.

The Dell G15 Ryzen Edition gaming laptop features a 15.6-inch Full HD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, for smooth gaming with a clear look at each game’s details. It also comes with Dell’s Game Shift technology, which when activated, triggers a dynamic performance mode that maximizes the speed of the gaming laptop’s fans to keep it cool while its processors work harder. The Dell G15 Ryzen Edition’s thermal systems also utilize copper piping and four large exhaust vents, so there’s no need to worry about overheating if you play for several hours.

Make the jump into PC gaming with a reliable gaming laptop like the Dell G15 Ryzen Edition. It’s on sale from Dell at $199 off, bringing the gaming laptop’s price down to just $820 from its original price of $1,019. The deal will probably attract a lot of attention, so stock may run out quickly. If you don’t want to miss out on this offer, there’s no time to waste. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can to secure your own Dell G15 Ryzen Edition gaming laptop.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations