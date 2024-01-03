 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Dell G16 gaming laptop has a 32% discount today

Michaela Leung
By
A woman using the Dell G16 gaming laptop in a coffee shop.
Dell

Ready to take your gaming experience to the next level? Check out this deal on the Dell G16 Gaming Laptop featuring a larger screen with a compact design to elevate your experience. For a limited time, you can get this laptop and get your gaming on while saving 32% with this can’t-miss gaming laptop deal. It’s currently down to $950 from its usual $1,400. On the outside, it has a sleek look with a sturdy Obsidian black cover for high-level gamers, but on the inside it really packs the power.

Why You Should Buy the Dell G16

Better graphics means a better gaming experience. Play like never before and fully-immerse yourself in the games of your choice with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 with a 16:10 aspect ratio and three-sided narrow border giving it a crystal clear, larger 16-inch display screen — conveniently built into a 15-inch laptop for a more compact feel.

You can play as long as you need to thanks to the optimized battery life. Seamlessly swap between integrated and discrete graphics while the QHD+ display panel gets up to 165Hz for prime game play.

Related

Customize your colors on the new one-zone RGB keyboard through Alienware Command Center. The keyboard also features Game Shift Technology so you can get ready for battle with the simple touch of a button while not having to exit your game. Use the F9 button as the Game Shift macro key to push fan speeds to the max. The laptop auto detects this feature and shifts into The Dynamic Performance Mode so you can power up to defeat intense in-game situations and other tasks.

It also features more than 100 PC games through one free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for PC (including EA play). With new games constantly being added, you can also take advantage of Cloud Gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate with a connected controller. Plus, Premium Support has your back in case you need help with a new game, installation, and more while Accidental Damage Service keeps you protected.

Get the elevated gaming experience you deserve with the Dell G16 Gaming Laptop. Invest in your gaming set up while saving 32% thanks to this major deal. The G16 is currently $950, down from $1,400.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Michaela Leung
Michaela Leung
Michaela is an experienced digital journalist based in Columbia, SC. She's also a health and wellness enthusiast who enjoys…
Best after-Christmas laptop deals: Apple, Dell, Lenovo, and more
The Dell XPS 13 9315 on a table against a window.

If you're not yet done with your holiday shopping, the good news is that it's still not too late to take advantage of laptop deals that slash the prices of devices made by the best laptop brands like Apple, Dell, Lenovo, and HP. We've rounded up our favorite bargains below so that you won't have to wade through the overwhelming number of options yourself, and also so that you can push through with your purchase as soon as possible. There's a chance that stocks for some of these offers get sold out sooner than you think, so you shouldn't be wasting any more time.
Best after-Christmas HP laptop deals

If you want reliability from your new laptop, you're going to want to take a look at HP laptop deals. The brand's devices won't let you down no matter what task is at hand, though of course, you'll have to get a model with specifications that matches your needs. Fortunately, HP laptops come in a wide range of capabilities, so you'll be able to choose a model that can provide you with the performance that you want.

Read more
This MSI gaming laptop with an RTX 4060 is $320 off until tomorrow
MSI Cyborg gaming laptop on a table.

If you're thinking about upgrading your gaming laptop, you're going to want to take advantage of Best Buy's 24-hour flash sale, which includes a $320 discount on the MSI Cyborg. Instead of $1,100, you'll only have to pay $780 -- a price that will give you great value for this machine. You need to act fast though, as the hours are counting down to the end of the offer. Gaming laptop deals like this don't appear often, so you wouldn't want to miss this chance.

Why you should buy the MSI Cyborg gaming laptop
The MSI Cyborg gaming laptop is more than enough to play the best PC games with its 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, and 8GB of RAM. It's not as powerful as the top-of-the-line models of the best gaming laptops, but it's no slouch either, so you won't have to worry that the requirements of upcoming PC games will be well beyond these specifications. The MSI Cyborg is also equipped with a 512GB SSD, which offers ample storage space for several AAA titles, and with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded, you can start installing and downloading games right after unboxing the gaming laptop.

Read more
Dell holiday sale discounts laptops, monitors, and more
A Dell XPS 15 laptop on an office desk next to a monitor.

Dell has a huge holiday sale on right now which includes some of the best laptop deals around as well as monitor deals and plenty of other offers too. There’s so much on sale that it makes sense for you to hit the button below to see the full wealth available right now. However, if you’re in need of a little more guidance, we’ve got your back there too. Below, we’ve taken a look at a few of the best deals so you can quickly find the right fit for you. Take a look at our suggestions or tap the button below to get straight to the sale.

What to buy in the Dell holiday sale
Dell regularly tops our look at the best laptop brands which means you can even trust its cheapest laptops. One highlight is the

Read more