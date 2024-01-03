The Dell G16 gaming laptop has a 32% discount today

Ready to take your gaming experience to the next level? Check out this deal on the Dell G16 Gaming Laptop featuring a larger screen with a compact design to elevate your experience. For a limited time, you can get this laptop and get your gaming on while saving 32% with this can’t-miss gaming laptop deal. It’s currently down to $950 from its usual $1,400. On the outside, it has a sleek look with a sturdy Obsidian black cover for high-level gamers, but on the inside it really packs the power.

Why You Should Buy the Dell G16

Better graphics means a better gaming experience. Play like never before and fully-immerse yourself in the games of your choice with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 with a 16:10 aspect ratio and three-sided narrow border giving it a crystal clear, larger 16-inch display screen — conveniently built into a 15-inch laptop for a more compact feel.

You can play as long as you need to thanks to the optimized battery life. Seamlessly swap between integrated and discrete graphics while the QHD+ display panel gets up to 165Hz for prime game play.

Customize your colors on the new one-zone RGB keyboard through Alienware Command Center. The keyboard also features Game Shift Technology so you can get ready for battle with the simple touch of a button while not having to exit your game. Use the F9 button as the Game Shift macro key to push fan speeds to the max. The laptop auto detects this feature and shifts into The Dynamic Performance Mode so you can power up to defeat intense in-game situations and other tasks.

It also features more than 100 PC games through one free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for PC (including EA play). With new games constantly being added, you can also take advantage of Cloud Gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate with a connected controller. Plus, Premium Support has your back in case you need help with a new game, installation, and more while Accidental Damage Service keeps you protected.

Get the elevated gaming experience you deserve with the Dell G16 Gaming Laptop. Invest in your gaming set up while saving 32% thanks to this major deal. The G16 is currently $950, down from $1,400.

Editors' Recommendations