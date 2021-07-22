  1. Deals
Dell is practically giving away this gaming laptop today

You should be looking for laptop deals if you’re planning to use the computers for work or school, but if you want to run the latest video games without a hitch, then you’d want to take advantage of gaming laptop deals. These powerful machines usually don’t come cheap, but fortunately, there are offers like this $239 discount for the Dell G3 15, bringing the gaming laptop’s price down to just $650 from its original price of $889.

The Dell G3 15 gaming laptop is capable of running the latest games and rendering advanced graphics, as it’s equipped with the 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics card. You’ll enjoy stunning detail and crisp colors on the laptop’s 15.6-inch Full HD display, hear every sound through its dual speakers, and install all your favorite titles on the 256GB SSD.

With the Alienware Command Center, you’ll be able to tune your system’s settings, including unique profiles for each game that you launch. Whenever you need a boost, you can activate Game Shift, which triggers a dynamic performance mode that increases the speed of the laptop’s fans while its processors work harder. The dual-fan cooling system dissipates heat to keep the Dell G3 15 working at peak performance even after several hours of gaming.

Gamers shouldn’t settle for anything less than gaming laptops, for performance and features that cater to video game enthusiasts. The Dell G3 15, which will be able to meet your requirements as a gamer, is currently available from Dell at $239 off, lowering its price to just $650 from its original price of $889. The offer’s availability is limited though, so if you’re already looking forward to all the memories you’ll make with the Dell G3 15 gaming laptop, you should click that Buy Now button as soon you can.

