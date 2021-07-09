Gaming equipment isn’t cheap, especially if you want to enjoy the latest games without any crashes or slowdowns. Fortunately, there are gaming PC deals and gaming laptop deals available online, so you don’t have to pay full price if you’re planning to upgrade your current machine.

A good source of discounts for gaming desktops and gaming laptops is Dell, which is currently offering price cuts for the Dell G5 gaming desktop and Dell G15 gaming laptop. The Dell G5 is available for only $700, after a $230 discount off its original price of $930, while the Dell G15 may be purchased for just $1,000, down $229 from its original price of $1,229.

The Dell G5 is in Digital Trends’ best gaming desktops for 2021 list as the best budget gaming desktop you can buy. It doesn’t hold back on its components, with a 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, the AMD Radeon RX 5300 graphics card, and 8GB of RAM. It also packs a 256GB solid-state drive and 1TB SATA HD, and it comes with the Alienware Command Center for customizing the lights in front of the PC, fine-tuning the gaming experience, and calibrating your hardware and software.

The compact design of the Dell G5 lets it fit into tight spaces, but it keeps running at peak performance even after hours of playing through its structure, which maintains optimal airflow. It’s also easy to access its internals, so if you think you’ll eventually upgrade the gaming desktop’s CPU, GPU, memory, and hard drives, you won’t have a tough time.

Gamers can’t go wrong with the Dell G5, which combines powerful specifications and helpful features in an affordable package. It’s an even better deal with Dell’s $230 discount for the gaming desktop, which lowers its price to just $700 from its original price of $930. If you want a decent gaming PC on a budget, you simply shouldn’t miss this offer for the Dell G5 gaming desktop. Click that Buy Now button below as soon as you can.

If you don’t want your gaming machine to be tied down to a desk, you should go for the Dell G15, a gaming laptop that won’t have a problem running the latest titles. It’s equipped with the 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, and 8GB of RAM, in addition to a 256GB SSD and a 15.6-inch Full HD display that will let you appreciate even the smallest details.

You can play for hours without worrying about overheating because the Dell G15’s thermal design uses a dual air intake and four vents, as well as copper pipes for heat dissipation. Also, like the Dell G5, you have complete control over your software and hardware through the Alienware Command Center. There’s also Dell’s Game Shift technology that triggers a dynamic performance mode, increasing the Dell G15’s fan speed while the gaming laptop’s processors go on overdrive.

If you’re always on the go, the Dell G15, with its gamer-focused capabilities, is the perfect machine for you. You can buy the gaming laptop from Dell at $229 off, which brings its price down to $1,000 from its original price of $1,229. There’s no telling how long the deal will last, though, so to make sure that you take advantage of the offer while it’s available, you should click that Buy Now button immediately.

The Dell G5 gaming desktop and Dell G15 gaming laptop are both solid options for gamers. If you’re planning to buy a gaming laptop, but you’d like to see alternatives, we’ve gathered some of the best gaming laptop deals that are currently available across various retailers.

