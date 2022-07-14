Gaming has become a massive industry in the last few years, and many folks starting out or moving over from mobile gaming may not have a lot of familiarity with the gaming PCs — at least, not enough to buy their setup. This is where this bundled deal from Walmart comes in, as it gives you everything you need, from the computer to the monitor, and costs you only $580, down from $667. It’s a nice little discount that will help you save up for your next big upgrade.

Now, right off the bat, we want to let you know that this is a really, really entry-level setup, as the graphics card that comes with the dell computer is a GT 730, which at this point is a few generations old. That doesn’t mean that it’s a bad card per se, only that you will mostly be playing indie and casual games that don’t take up a lot of graphical power. Of course, some may not be happy with that, but it’s not necessarily a bad thing, especially for those who are trying to dip their toes into the gaming space and don’t want to spend a bunch of money on the more expensive gear. That means games like Rocket League, CS:GO, Minecraft, and possibly League of Legends, and they’ll mostly be running at around 720p — possibly 1080p, depending on the game.

As for the CPU, it’s an Intel Core i5, a relatively mid-range CPU, and it even has 16GB of RAM, both of which together will let you get quite a bit of productivity work and allow you to have a few apps and browser tabs open at the same time. The setup also comes with a nice 24-inch IPS screen, which means you have some nice viewing angles and good color quality because of the panel type. You also get a Peripho keyboard, mouse, and headset, which are some nice entry-level gear that will get you started on your gaming journey. Also, we should note that the whole bundle is renewed, so if that puts you off, that’s something to consider.

While this certainly is a very entry-level bundle, it’s pretty well priced at $580 from Walmart and is a good deal if you don’t want the hassle of picking out the parts individually. Alternatively, if you’d like something new and are ok with a bit more elbow grease, check out some gaming PC deals, wireless mouse deals, gaming headset deals, and best gaming keyboards.

