Dell slashes gaming laptop prices across the board today

Steam’s new PC-like console the Steam Deck is pretty sweet, but the first batch won’t be here until December. Who knows how long it will be until more are available after that. Grabbing a gaming laptop might be the better choice if you want something now, especially since there are a ton of gaming laptop deals available.

Dell is hosting some juicy limited deals on gaming laptops. You can grab the G15 Gaming Laptop — with a 10th-generation Intel Core i7 8-core processor and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti — for $1,000. That’s over $300 off. The Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop is also on sale for over $400 off or $800 with free shipping. It has a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 four-core processor and a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti. You can read more about those gaming laptops and deals below.

Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop — $800, was $1,219

Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop with Code Vein on the screen.

The Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop has a striking design and customizable RGB. Inside is a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 four-core processor with an 8MB cache and clock speeds up to 4.5GHz. The large 15.6-inch FHD LED display has super narrow borders and runs at 1920 x 1080 at 120Hz. You also get a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU with 6GB of GDDR6 dedicated VRAM, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, a 512GB M.2 solid-state drive, and Intel WiFi 6 AX201 with Bluetooth. It comes with Windows 10, but you’ll get a free upgrade to Windows 11 when that launches. Dell is offering this beast for $419 off, normally $1,219. That brings the final price down to $800 with free shipping and express delivery. If you have any interest, act soon — this is a limited availability offer, and when it’s fully claimed, you’ll miss out!

Dell G15 Gaming Laptop — $1,000, was $1,309

Dell G15 Gaming Laptop

Also beautiful, sleek, and lightweight, the G15 Gaming Laptop is a powerhouse. It starts with the impressive 10th-gen Intel Core i7 8-core processor with a 16MB cache and clock speeds up to 5GHz, and it extends to the 8GB of DDR4 RAM and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti with 4GB of GDDR6 VRAM. It has a 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare LED display with narrow borders and runs at a native resolution of 1920 x 1080 at 120Hz. A 256GB M.2 SSD, Intel WiFi 6 AX201, Bluetooth, and a four-zone RGB backlit keyboard are all part of the deal, too. Speaking of deals, Dell is offering it right now for $309 off, normally $1,309. That means you’re getting it for $1,000 with free shipping and express delivery. But it’s a limited availability deal, so hurry if you want to snag one for that price.

More gaming laptop deals available now

If you want to see what else is out there before you make a big decision, we don’t blame you. We rounded up all of the best gaming laptop offers below. Take a look!

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus (11th Gen Core i7, 16GB RAM, GeForce RTX 3060, 1TB SSD)

$1,450 $1,650
The best device for work and play is one with swift hardware and a screen that's comfortable to sit in front of for hours. With these specs, the all-new Inspiron 16 laptop is perfect for the job.
Buy at Dell

Razer Blade 15 4K Gaming Laptop (Core i7, RTX 2070, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,700 $2,300
This gaming laptop blends power with a gorgeous display. You can't go wrong with its beefy GPU and boosted RAM. The 4K screen is just icing on the cake.
Buy at Best Buy

HP Omen 15 GTX 1660 Ti Gaming Laptop + Mouse & Headset Bundle

$949 $1,299
The HP Omen 15 is a solid gaming laptop with great hardware that will keep you enjoying the latest titles for years. This bundle comes with an gaming mouse and headset so you can get your game on.
Buy at Walmart

HP Pavilion 15 Gaming Laptop (Ryzen 5, GTX 1650, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$589
The new HP Pavilion 15 proves you don't need to spend big to play games. It offers a strong CPU, discrete graphics, and a snappy SSD, making it a good entry point for gamers looking to step up.
Buy at Walmart
With rebate

MSI Prestige 4K Laptop (Core i7, GTX 1650 Max-Q, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM)

$1,099 $1,399
MSI's 14-inch Prestige laptop takes everything up a notch. The dedicated Nvidia GPU will be a great boost for games, and content looks superb on its 4K display.
Buy at Newegg
Free copy of "Death Stranding"

Gigabyte Aorus 15G (Core i7, RTX 3080, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD)

$1,900 $2,300
With the Gigabyte Aorus gaming laptop, you'll have all the space you need for your game library and more than enough power to run AAA titles for years to come.
Buy at Newegg
