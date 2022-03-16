Save $200 on this powerful, convertible Dell 2-in-1 laptop today

The best 2-in-1 laptop deals mean that you can enjoy the best of both worlds — tablet and laptop life — for less than usual. Unlike other laptop deals, they can be harder to find but right now, you can buy a Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop for just $600 at Dell, saving you $200 off the usual price. As with all Dell laptop deals, the offer is strictly limited so if you’re keen to enjoy it, snap it up now before you miss out on this awesome deal.

Offering what you would expect from the best 2-in-1 laptops is hardly surprising from one of the best laptop brands in the business. The Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop offers plenty to love about it. It has an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor along with 8GB of memory. Combined, that means it’s a good fit for multitasking on the move. In addition, it also has 256GB of SSD storage so you can easily store all your most vital files without worrying about running out of space.

Of course, the highlight here is its 14-inch full HD display. It’s a touchscreen one that offers narrow borders for better looks, along with pen support so you can use a pen instead of your finger. In conjunction with AMD Radeon graphics, you get good looks at all times along with the flexibility of being able to work in either tablet or laptop mode. A 360-degree hinge means you can easily shift between four different modes without any bother, while recharging takes just 60 minutes to get up to 80%. The Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop also uses adaptive thermal technology to adjust your performance profile so it generates less than when mobile, and ramps itself up when you’re stationary at work. Other details like a larger keyboard than the previous generation, an ergonomically positioned lift hinge for better comfort, and a privacy camera shutter ensure this is a well-thought-out laptop.

Normally priced at $800, the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop is down to just $600 right now at Dell. A savings of $200 makes this the ideal time to buy a new 2-in-1 laptop. Be quick though as Dell deals never last long and you won’t want to miss out on this bargain.

