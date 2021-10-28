  1. Deals
This powerful, portable Dell laptop is only $250 today — hurry!

By

Whether you need a laptop to work from home or to attend online classes, the best Black Friday deals will surely provide the perfect offer for you. There won’t be any shortage of options among Black Friday laptop deals — in fact, there are some early Dell Black Friday deals that are now available so you can already start your shopping. Dell is currently selling the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 for just $250, for a $135 price cut to the laptop’s original price of $385.

Dell is a fixture in Digital Trends’ best laptops, so you’re sure that you’re getting great value for money with the Dell Inspiron 15 3000. The laptop’s capable of smoothly performing basic functions such as browsing the internet and typing documents with the help of its Intel Pentium Silver N5030 processor, 4GB of RAM, and Intel UHD Graphics 605. It also features a 15.6-inch HD display with narrow borders on three sides, for an immersive viewing experience while you’re watching your favorite shows and movies.

Working on the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is comfortable because of the lift hinge, which raises the laptop to an ergonomic typing angle when the screen is opened. The large keycaps and spacious touchpad, meanwhile, make it easier to type and navigate on the laptop. For those who use their laptops for long hours, the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 protects your eyes through its ComfortView feature, which reduces harmful blue light emissions.

For a reliable but affordable laptop, the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is a highly recommended option. With Dell’s $135 discount, it’s even cheaper at just $250, compared to its original price of $385. There’s no telling how long the deal will last though, so if you want to take advantage of this special offer for the Dell Inspiron 15 3000, you shouldn’t hold yourself back. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More Black Friday laptop deals

The Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is insanely cheap through an early Black Friday deal from Dell, but you might want to check out what else is out there for alternatives. To help you out, we’ve gathered some of the best laptop deals that are currently available from various retailers — hopefully at least one of them catches your eye.

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop (11th Gen Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$950 $1,109
Featuring a compact build and an incredible battery life (up to 22 hours), the HP Spectre x360 makes an amazing machine for on-the-go productivity. It's slim, sleek, and packed with functionality. more
Buy at HP

HP 17 Laptop (Intel i3, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$530 $600
If you're a professional in need of a larger screen and some extra storage space, this HP laptop has over 1 terabyte of storage for all your clerical and office-related needs. more
Buy at Staples

Evoo 14-Inch Ultra Slim Notebook (Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$349 $560
Grab a new Evoo laptop packing a snappy Ryzen CPU and save some cash. This laptop has the perfect specs for work and daily use without breaking the bank. more
Buy at Walmart

MSI Prestige 4K Laptop (Core i7, GTX 1650 Max-Q, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM)

$1,285 $1,499
MSI's 14-inch Prestige laptop takes everything up a notch. The dedicated Nvidia GPU will be a great boost for games, and content looks superb on its 4K display. more
Buy at Amazon
Use eCoupon WSDOORBUSTERS

Lenovo ThinkPad T15g 4K Laptop (Core i7, RTX 3080 Max-Q GPU, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD)

$2,639 $4,989
The classically inspired ThinkPad T14 isn’t made to win visual design awards. It’s made to work; boasting great hardware that can easily handle heavy workloads and even gaming. more
Buy at Lenovo

Apple MacBook Air (M1 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Late 2020 Model)

$929 $999
Released in late 2020, the new Apple M1 MacBook Air has better battery life and performance and is more secure than the older MacBook Air models with Intel processors. more
Buy at Amazon
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

