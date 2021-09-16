Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

There’s no shortage of laptop deals for college students who need an upgrade and parents who want to equip their child with a reliable computer for school. You’ll have better luck at finding an affordable but powerful option if you look for student laptop deals though, with Dell laptop deals currently offering the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 for only $249 after a $50 discount and an additional $51 off with the SAVE17 coupon upon checkout, from its original price of $350.

The Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is capable of keeping up with the usual daily activities for school, such as doing online research and making presentations, with the help of the Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB of RAM, and Intel UHD Graphics 600. The laptop also features a 15.6-inch HD display, with narrow borders on three sides that make the screen look larger, and a 128GB SSD, for ample space to store your files and install your programs.

If the Dell Inspiron 15 3000’s battery is depleted, it won’t be out of action for long as 60 minutes of charging will restore up to 80% of the laptop’s battery. Even if you work long hours, for attending classes and crafting reports, for example, your eyes are safe from harmful blue light emissions through Dell’s ComfortView feature. Additionally, to make sure that the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 stays on the surface where you leave it, the laptop comes with rubber feet and bumpers to prevent skidding and grant additional stability.

Laptops are easy to carry around for your convenience, but they shouldn’t sacrifice performance for this mobility. For a laptop that’s both portable and powerful, go for the Dell Inspiron 15 3000, for which Dell is offering a $50 price cut and an additional $51 off by entering the SAVE17 coupon upon checkout, bringing its price down to just $249 from its original price of $350.

More Dell laptop deals

The Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is a solid choice for students who need a new laptop, but if you’re not yet sold on it, there are other Dell laptops that are currently available with a discount. To help you out, we’ve rounded up some of the best Dell laptop deals that you can shop today.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations