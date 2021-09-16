  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

This portable yet powerful Dell laptop is on sale for only $249 today

By
The Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptop with a nature scene on the display.

There’s no shortage of laptop deals for college students who need an upgrade and parents who want to equip their child with a reliable computer for school. You’ll have better luck at finding an affordable but powerful option if you look for student laptop deals though, with Dell laptop deals currently offering the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 for only $249 after a $50 discount and an additional $51 off with the SAVE17 coupon upon checkout, from its original price of $350.

The Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is capable of keeping up with the usual daily activities for school, such as doing online research and making presentations, with the help of the Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB of RAM, and Intel UHD Graphics 600. The laptop also features a 15.6-inch HD display, with narrow borders on three sides that make the screen look larger, and a 128GB SSD, for ample space to store your files and install your programs.

If the Dell Inspiron 15 3000’s battery is depleted, it won’t be out of action for long as 60 minutes of charging will restore up to 80% of the laptop’s battery. Even if you work long hours, for attending classes and crafting reports, for example, your eyes are safe from harmful blue light emissions through Dell’s ComfortView feature. Additionally, to make sure that the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 stays on the surface where you leave it, the laptop comes with rubber feet and bumpers to prevent skidding and grant additional stability.

Laptops are easy to carry around for your convenience, but they shouldn’t sacrifice performance for this mobility. For a laptop that’s both portable and powerful, go for the Dell Inspiron 15 3000, for which Dell is offering a $50 price cut and an additional $51 off by entering the SAVE17 coupon upon checkout, bringing its price down to just $249 from its original price of $350.

More Dell laptop deals

The Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is a solid choice for students who need a new laptop, but if you’re not yet sold on it, there are other Dell laptops that are currently available with a discount. To help you out, we’ve rounded up some of the best Dell laptop deals that you can shop today.

17% off with coupon: SAVE17

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus (11th Gen Core i7, 16GB RAM, GeForce RTX 3050, 512GB SSD)

$1,421 $1,450
The best device for work and play is one with swift hardware and a screen that's comfortable to sit in front of for hours. With these specs, the all-new Inspiron 16 laptop is perfect for the job. more
Buy at Dell
17% off with coupon: SAVE17

Dell XPS 13 Laptop (Core i7 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$1,176 $1,200
A perennial pick for best laptop by DT staff, the Dell XPS 13 is a fan-favorite among working professionals for its reliability and power, making it a great option for every need. more
Buy at Dell

Dell Laptop Deals

Up to 45% Off
Now's a perfect time to shop for quality computers, and right now, Dell is discounting everything from desktop PCs to laptops down to rock-bottom prices. more
Buy at Dell

Dell Inspiron 15 Touchscreen Laptop (AMD Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$490 $530
The Inspiron 15 3000 pairs a budget-friendly build with some welcome updates, most notable of which is the addition of a handy touchscreen. more
Buy at Best Buy
With code 'SAVE17'

Dell G5 15 Gaming Laptop (Ryzen 7 CPU, Radeon RX 5600M GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,021 $1,230
If you're in the market for a powerful gaming laptop that can handle your library of excellent and demanding games, the Dell G5 is a top-tier option that covers all your gaming bases, no problem. more
Buy at Dell

Dell Refurbished Laptops

As low as $345
The selection changes around a bit, but Dell always has solid refurbished laptops available at the Dell Outlet. more
Buy at Dell
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Deltarune Chapter 2 will get a surprise release tomorrow

One of the main characters from Deltarune Chapter 1.

Oculus Quest 2 refresh has more storage, costs the same

vr workouts distractions keep you fit opinion oculus quest 2 virtual reality headset 3 of 4

How to block text messages on iOS and Android

how to block text messages

Apple iPhone 13 vs. iPhone 12: What are the big differences?

Person using the all new iPhone 13.

Battlefield 2042’s delay shows how much Cyberpunk 2077 scared publishers

A helicopter flies over tanks in Battlefield 2042.

You won’t believe how cheap this 27-inch monitor is today

The 27-inch Dell S2721H monitor with a nature scene on the screen.

Every major video game delay that’s happened in 2021 already

A World War 2 plane flies over Battlefield 2042's robots.

Turbo Overkill is Doom meets Titanfall meets … chainsaw leg?

The player is leaping down onto a rooftop, firing rockets as they go.

The Apple Watch Series 7 rumors were wrong, and here’s why I’m glad they were

Apple Watch Series 7 sleep data.

This powerful solar generator is down to $180 at Amazon today

FF Flashfish 300W Solar Generator on a white background.

AirPods, Apple Watch, iPad just got MAJOR price cuts at Amazon

The Apple AirPods Pro inside their wireless charging case.

Dreaming of an OLED TV? This 55-inch 4K TV deal will make it a reality

LG 55-inch C1 4K TV on a white background.

This is the cheapest (good) 43-inch 4K TV you can buy today

50 inch tcl 4 series 4k tv deal best buy black friday 2020 featured image large