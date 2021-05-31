  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

This fantastic Dell laptop is $320 in the Memorial Day sales

By

This year’s Memorial Day sales are finally online, bringing with it offers on a wide range of products. If you’ve been planning to take advantage of Memorial Day laptop deals to buy a new machine, you might want to check out the discounts from the Dell Memorial Day Sale. One of the laptops that you can buy for cheap is the Dell Inspiron 15 3000, which is available for just $320 after a $90 discount off its original price of $410 for Memorial Day.

The Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is powered by the AMD Ryzen 3 Mobile Processor and 4GB of RAM, which makes it capable of running the latest productivity apps. The laptop also comes with a 128GB solid-state drive for storage, providing ample space to install your essential software and safeguard your important files, and a 720p HD webcam for clear video during online meetings.

Working on documents, browsing the internet, and watching streaming content is enjoyable on the laptop’s 15.6-inch full HD anti-glare display, which looks even larger thanks to the narrow bezels surrounding the screen. If you’re planning to take the laptop with you to different places, it won’t weigh you down because it’s even lighter than its previous generations at just over 4 pounds. Dell also promises durability, with the laptop able to perform in low and high temperatures and with its keys and hinges tested for a long life.

Related

For compatibility with your accessories, the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is equipped with USB and HDMI ports, as well as an SD card slot. The laptop also offers the Dell Mobile Connect feature, which will let you interact with your smartphone for functions such as sending text messages, transferring files, and mirroring your smartphone’s screen.

If you need a reliable laptop that won’t let you down as you do your daily tasks, you can’t go wrong with the Dell Inspiron 15 3000. Dell is currently selling the laptop with a $90 discount for Memorial Day, bringing its price down to just $320 from its original price of $410. Its availability is limited, though, and it’s unclear how long stocks will last, so if you want to buy the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 without paying full price, you shouldn’t let Memorial Day end without clicking that Buy Now button.

More Memorial Day deals you can shop now
Expires soon

Apple iPad 10.2 (32GB, Wi-Fi)

$299 $329
Score the 2020 8th-gen iPad at a nice discount. Even at its regular price, however, this tablet is a superb value and the one we recommend for most users.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga 2-in-1 Laptop

$995 $1,659
Designed with a varied lifestyle in mind, the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga doubles as a tablet. It's sleek and lightweight, weighing less than three pounds, with powerful specs to boot — a portable dream.
Buy at Lenovo
Expires soon

Dell Laptops, Gaming PCs & Monitors

SAVE UP TO $1000
Whether you're after a shiny new laptop, gaming PC, monitor, or mouse and keyboard, you'll find it in the discount bin the Dell Memorial Day Sale. Hurry though: The best deals are in short supply.
Shop Now
Expires soon

Instant Pot Duo Mini (3-Quart)

$69 $100
No kitchen is complete without an Instant Pot, and this one has all the bells and whistles, including slow cooker, pressure cooker, rice cooker, steamer, yogurt maker, and saute functions.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS)

$350 $399
The Apple Watch Series 6 is the latest in Apple's smartphone lineup, featuring advanced fitness tracking, sleep monitoring, and a heart rate and blood oxygen monitor to boot
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case

$197 $249
With noise cancellation, water resistance, and interchangeable eartips for a more comfortable fit, the AirPods Pro are the most advanced AirPods in Apple's stable -- a must-have for fitness fanatics.
Buy at Amazon
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Memorial Day Sales 2021: Best Memorial Day deals to shop

black friday 2020 deals still available featured resized

Best Memorial Day iPhone deals and sales for 2021

iPhone 12 Pro Max

Save BIG on the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones in the Memorial Day sales

Sony WH-1000XM4

Best Memorial Day MacBook deals and sales for 2021

apple macbook pro 13 m1 review 02

Best Memorial Day Apple Watch deals and sales for 2021

Apple Watch SE

Best Memorial Day projector deals and sales for 2021

Optoma UHD35 4K HDR projector

Best Memorial Day laptop deals and sale for 2021

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go Sandstone

Best Memorial Day gaming laptop deals and sales for 2021

amazon fire tv stick 4k bissell ev675 apple airpods pro ipad mini razer blade 15 deals labor day sale 2020

Best Memorial Day iPad deals and sales for 2021

iPad Air 4th Generation

Best Memorial Day Fitbit deals and sales for 2021

fitbit charge 4 deal amazon black friday 2020 lifestyle image

How to watch Nvidia’s Computex 2021 keynote today

european retailers rtx 3080 317 percent above list geforce 3060 ti

Best Memorial Day robot vacuum deals and sales for 2021

are robot mops safe for children and pets roomba i7 lifestyle bedroom

Best Memorial Day camera deals and sales for 2021

Best DSLR cameras for beginners Canon Rebel T7i