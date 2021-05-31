This fantastic Dell laptop is $320 in the Memorial Day sales

This year’s Memorial Day sales are finally online, bringing with it offers on a wide range of products. If you’ve been planning to take advantage of Memorial Day laptop deals to buy a new machine, you might want to check out the discounts from the Dell Memorial Day Sale. One of the laptops that you can buy for cheap is the Dell Inspiron 15 3000, which is available for just $320 after a $90 discount off its original price of $410 for Memorial Day.

The Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is powered by the AMD Ryzen 3 Mobile Processor and 4GB of RAM, which makes it capable of running the latest productivity apps. The laptop also comes with a 128GB solid-state drive for storage, providing ample space to install your essential software and safeguard your important files, and a 720p HD webcam for clear video during online meetings.

Working on documents, browsing the internet, and watching streaming content is enjoyable on the laptop’s 15.6-inch full HD anti-glare display, which looks even larger thanks to the narrow bezels surrounding the screen. If you’re planning to take the laptop with you to different places, it won’t weigh you down because it’s even lighter than its previous generations at just over 4 pounds. Dell also promises durability, with the laptop able to perform in low and high temperatures and with its keys and hinges tested for a long life.

For compatibility with your accessories, the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is equipped with USB and HDMI ports, as well as an SD card slot. The laptop also offers the Dell Mobile Connect feature, which will let you interact with your smartphone for functions such as sending text messages, transferring files, and mirroring your smartphone’s screen.

If you need a reliable laptop that won’t let you down as you do your daily tasks, you can’t go wrong with the Dell Inspiron 15 3000. Dell is currently selling the laptop with a $90 discount for Memorial Day, bringing its price down to just $320 from its original price of $410. Its availability is limited, though, and it’s unclear how long stocks will last, so if you want to buy the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 without paying full price, you shouldn’t let Memorial Day end without clicking that Buy Now button.

