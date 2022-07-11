Today's Best Dell Laptop Prime Day Deal

You’re probably already on alert thanks to so many amazing Prime Day deals that are either available now or are soon to be. But if you’re in the market for a new laptop, this is one Dell laptop Prime Day deal you simply cannot miss. Dell is currently offering its Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop for $200 with free shipping, down from $300, which is a savings of $100. If you have any interest, you don’t want to wait around on this one, as once it’s all claimed, it’s all gone for good! Check out the deal for yourself below or keep reading for more information on the specs of this Inspiron 15 Laptop.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 15 3000

As a well-rounded laptop for just about anything, from streaming to light gaming and everything in between, the Inspiron 15 3000 is a great choice for a personal machine. It comes with Windows 11 Home, along with Dell’s excellent suite of support and system applications pre-installed. Bear in mind, while Windows 11 does come in S Mode here, it’s possible — and easy — to restore the full version. You can read how, and learn what the difference between Windows versions is in the Windows 10 Home vs. Pro vs. S Mode comparison.

Under the hood is an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, capable of speeds up to 2.8GHz, thanks to two cores and two threads. It pairs nicely with the 4GB of DDR4 RAM, running at 2400MHz, and the Intel UHD Graphics 600 chipset. For storage, you get a 128GB M.2 PCIe NVMe solid-state drive (SSD) with fast loading times and excellent performance. You won’t be playing graphic-intensive AAA games, but you can certainly do some light gaming, stream media, and conduct plenty of web browsing. The Inspiron 15 3000 will also handle any productivity work you throw at it, whether you’re editing a Word document or updating a spreadsheet.

The 15.6-inch HD non-touch display runs at a 60Hz frame rate, at a maximum resolution of 1366 x 768, and also features anti-glare properties and LED backlighting. You’ll be able to see the screen clearly, no matter where you are, whether that’s outside on a lunch break, at home on the couch, or somewhere else entirely. It’s a great machine for working remotely too, from a home office or a conventional office.

With Dell’s offers, much like this one, only a certain amount of customers can claim the deal, and then when the progress bar reaches 100% — as of writing this deal, it’s at 86% — that’s it, no more can claim the discount. That means you can miss out on this amazing offer forever if you aren’t one of the lucky few to claim the deal. That’s precisely why we recommend taking advantage as soon as possible if you’re interested and want to grab the Inspiron 15 3000 at such a great price. It’s also one of the better Prime Day laptop deals we’ve seen thus far. Whatever you decide, now is the ideal time to buy.

Editors' Recommendations