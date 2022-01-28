This Dell student laptop is down to $300 for a limited time

If you’re shopping for a new laptop on a budget, there are a lot of great laptop deals and student laptop deals going on right now. And if you’re looking to grab a great deal on one of the biggest names in laptop computing, one of the best Dell laptop deals going on right now is on the Dell Inspiron 15 3000, which has seen a price drop all the way down to just $300 if you buy directly from Dell. That’s a savings of $119 from its regular price of $419, and free shipping is included with your purchase.

Like all of the best laptops, the Dell Inspiron 15 packs power, long battery life, and a comfortable computing experience into something small enough to take anywhere. In fact, the Dell Inspiron 15 makes a great case as the go-to laptop for almost anyone. Its affordability makes it a popular choice for students, and its computing capabilities make it popular among more professional users. As built for this discount, it’s powered by an Intel Premium Silver N5030 processor and an Intel UHD 605 graphics card, both of which push a high-quality picture on the 15-inch screen, as well as any of the apps one might hope to load the Dell Inspiron up with. Its internal specs are rounded out with a super-fast 128GB solid-state drive.

In terms of user experience, the Dell Inspiron 15 brings a lot of great features. It uses blue light reduction software to keep things easy on the eyes during long work and binge-watching sessions, and it has multiple connection ports for anyone who wants to hook up an external hard drive or expand their screen real estate with an external display. The Dell Inspiron 15 has an expansive, comfortable keyboard and a spacious touchpad, and battery life should be plenty for users who like to work on the go. As you’ll find with all of the best laptops under $500, the Dell Inspiron 15 has a lot to offer anyone shopping for a new laptop on a budget.

An impressive deal even at its regular price of $419, the Dell Inspiron 15 is marked all the way down to just $300 at Dell today. That’s a savings of $119 on an already affordable laptop, and it’s nearly a steal when you factor in the included free shipping. Click over to Dell to grab yours now.

