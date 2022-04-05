Dell knocked $450 off the G15 gaming laptop today

While Dell almost always has fantastic laptop deals, gamers shouldn’t settle for anything less than the best. You’ll need a machine with powerful specifications if you want to enjoy what modern video games have to offer. They don’t come cheap though, so you should always be on the lookout for gaming laptop deals, such as this $450 discount under Dell laptop deals for the Dell G15 gaming laptop, which brings its price down to a more affordable $735 from its original price of $1,185.

Dell, one of the best laptop brands, won’t let you down with its gaming laptops like the Dell G15. The machine runs on the 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processor with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card and 8GB of RAM, which is is the sweet spot for most, according to Digital Trends’ laptop buying guide. With these specifications, you’ll be able to enjoy the primary advantage of owning one of the best gaming laptops — you won’t need to check if your laptop can run the game that you want to buy.

The 15.6-inch Full HD display with 120Hz refresh rate of the Dell G15 gaming laptop does justice to its powerful processing power, allowing you to appreciate all the details of the games that you play without stuttering or distortions. The laptop also features a thermal design inspired by Dell’s Alienware brand, which utilizes a dual air intake and four vents to maximize airflow over its copper pipes for heat dissipation and optimal cooling. If you’re playing video games and you need an extra boost, you can activate Game Shift technology to trigger a dynamic performance mode, increasing fan speed while the processor works harder.

You don’t have to empty your savings account if you want to invest in PC gaming, especially as there are offers like Dell’s price cut for the Dell G15 gaming laptop. It’s available for just $735 after a $450 discount to its original price of $1,185. The sale is only available for a limited time though, so there’s no time to waste if you don’t want to miss out. If you’re already looking forward to playing the latest games on the Dell G15 gaming laptop, act fast — click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

