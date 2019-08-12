Share

Dell remains one of the longest-standing titans in the PC market, and not without reason: From budget-minded work machines to high-end gaming computers, Dell has something for everyone. Its online store has also been running some pretty great sales and discounts this summer, too.

If you missed the chance to score one of those laptop deals during last month’s July 4 or Amazon Prime sales (and you don’t want to wait until Black Friday this fall), Dell is still offering some nice price cuts right now on a few of its top-rated laptops, plus a free $200 prepaid Visa card with your purchase. We picked out our top two favorites below.

Dell XPS 13 Laptop

Dell’s sleek XPS 13 laptop has long been, and still remains, one of our favorite featherweight Windows machines. Dell has continued to refine the design over the years, so it doesn’t look like the XPS 13 is going to fall off that list any time soon, and with a new model rolled out earlier this year, the 2018 version is an excellent buy right now. Along with its superb 13-inch 4K touch display and world-class build quality, this laptop comes with an eighth-generation Intel i7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD which deliver a fantastic performance.

These premium ultrabooks can get a little pricey, so deals like this are always nice: Dell has this 2018 XPS 13 model marked down to $1,250 at the moment, saving you $350 and giving you a $200 prepaid Visa card on top of that to sweeten the deal. This offers you a combined savings of $550 on one of the best Windows laptops money can buy.

Alienware m15 Gaming Laptop

Dell offers some pretty solid midrange gaming laptops under its own brand, but many people may not know that Dell is also the name behind the high-end Alienware PCs. The Alienware m15 could be called the workhorse of the line with its 15.6-inch Full HD display hitting the sweet spot in size for a gaming machine that’s still reasonable to carry around. This updated model also boasts a newer ninth-generation Intel i7-9750H six-core CPU, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a beefy GeForce RTX 2060 GPU (one of Nvidia’s latest graphics cards), which are capable of delivering plenty of power for running newer games for years to come.

The Alienware line represents the cream of the Dell crop so these laptops are naturally expensive, but a $380 discount knocks the 2019 Alienware m15 down to $1,700. After the $200 prepaid Visa card, this deal effectively lets you score this super-charged gaming laptop for just $1,500.

Looking for more great stuff? Find tech deals, summer sales, back-to-school savings, and much more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.