Dell flash sale drops must-have laptop prices as low as $300

Right now, Dell laptop deals just got even sweeter thanks to an awesome Dell laptop flash sale that’s going on at the moment. With some great discounts on everything from budget productivity devices to gaming powerhouses, there’s something for everyone here. From laptop deals to gaming laptop deals, read on while we take you through them so you find the ideal one for your needs.

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop — $300, was $419

Featuring in our look at the best Dell laptops is always a good starting point, with the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 well worth your time if you’re on a budget. For the price, you get an Intel Pentium Silver processor, 4GB of memory, plus 128GB of SSD storage. While none of that is heavy-duty stuff, it’s more than sufficient for getting stuff done while on the move. Alongside all that is a 15.6-inch HD display that offers anti-glare properties, narrow borders, plus LED-backlighting so it looks great in all weather conditions. You also get a more expansive keyboard than before with a numeric keypad, 6.4% larger keycaps, plus a spacious touchpad. It’s a great all-rounder.

Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 Laptop — $600, was $800

Offering much of what you would expect from the best 2-in-1 laptops, the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop is an ideal choice for someone who can’t decide between a laptop or a tablet. For the money, you get an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor, 8GB of memory, plus 256GB of SSD storage. That’s everything you need to be productive on the move without a problem. It also has a 14-inch full HD screen with touchscreen functionality so you can easily use it with your fingers or via a stylus pen. With a 360-degree hinge, it’s simple to shift between four different modes so you can stay flexible in your work practices. It’s ideal if you want either a laptop and a tablet at the flick of a hinge.

Dell G15 Gaming Laptop — $650, was $1,019

Dell offers some of the best gaming laptops even when you’re on a budget as shown by the Dell G15 Gaming Laptop. It offers a 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor along with 8GB of memory plus 256GB of SSD storage. Best of all is its Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card which means you can play games on the move without spending a fortune. A 15.6-inch full HD display with 120Hz refresh rate means that there is little to no motion blur and you can enjoy fast-paced games without any issues. An Alienware-inspired thermal design means optimal cooling and heat dissipation, while Game Shift technology means you can choose to maximize the fans’ speeds when needed. This laptop is just packed with useful features.

Dell XPS 13 Laptop — $950, was $1,050

Coming from one of the best laptop brands out there, you can rest assured that the Dell XPS 13 Touch is a dream to use. It has an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor along with 8GB of memory plus 256GB of SSD storage. That means speedy performance while you work. Alongside that is a 13.3-inch full HD touchscreen with practically non-existent bezels. It’s ideal for working away, whether you choose to use the trackpad and keyboard or decide to go hands-on with your fingers. All this hardware is packed into an 11-inch form factor so you don’t have to worry about carrying excessive weight or looking at ugly bezels. Everything is stylishly designed and very attractive as well as practical. It’s ideal for the hard-working individual who moves about a lot.

Alienware m15 R6 Gaming Laptop — $1,300, was $1,350

The Alienware m15 R6 Gaming Laptop is a great gaming system for those who want the portability of a laptop without missing out on the power of a gaming desktop. It has an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB of memory, plus 256GB of SSD storage. That’s all great for power but it’s helped even further by its Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card which means that playing the latest games in a portable manner is easily achieved. It also has a 15.6-inch full HD screen with a response time of just 3ms and a refresh rate of 165Hz. That means you can enjoy barely any motion blur and a fantastically responsive experience, even when playing the fastest moving games out there. On top of that, you get a bunch of great Alienware features like advanced thermal engineering and more intelligent performance.

Dell XPS 15 Laptop — $1,500, was $1,900

Easily one of the best laptops out there at the moment, the Dell New XPS 15 Laptop offers plenty to love about it. It has an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor along with 16GB of memory, plus 512GB of SSD storage. Extensive enough to ensure that you can get lots done and multitask effectively, it also throws in an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card so you can even game via its laptop when on the move. There’s also a 15.6-inch full HD screen with 500 nits of brightness, anti-glare properties, and 60Hz refresh rate so it can handle any situation you throw at it. The system looks great, too, thanks to its InfinityEdge technology which means tiny bezels and advanced thermal engineering for great performance. It’s a great premium laptop.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations