There’s nothing better than getting an excellent deal on electronics, and while some are averse to the idea, refurbished laptop deals are often way too good to be true. It’s important to remember that they are factory refreshed items and have been rigorously tested to work as intended.

Right now, Dell is offering 45% off Latitude 7280 Laptops with free ground shipping when you use coupon code DELLHOT7280 at checkout. That drops the price of the $519 Dell Latitude 7280 with an Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB solid-state drive to $285 with free shipping. You can’t beat that! Visit the sale below if you want to see some of the available models you can choose from.

Like most Dell laptops, the Latitude 7280 is a highly customizable workstation. Dell’s refurbished sale includes a bevy of models, each with distinct specifications and individual ratings. Cosmetic Grades A to B, for example, denote whether the system is like new or if it has minor aesthetic changes like scuffs or scratches. You can choose the grade of the system you order!

For the most part, the Dell Latitude 7280 includes a 12.5-inch HD or FHD display with native resolutions of 1366 x 768 (HD) or 1920 x 1080 (FHD). You also get an Intel Core i5 to Intel Core i7 dual-core processor with clocks speeds ranging from 2.3GHz up to 2.6GHz. Additional specs include 4GB to 8GB of DDR4 RAM, a 128GB to 512GB SSD, and a licensed copy of Windows 10 Pro 64-bit.

The models range in price depending on the specifications you choose, starting at $489 up to $639. However, with Dell’s current sale, you get 45% off any of those models. At $489, that drops the price to $269. Alternatively, the most expensive model at $639 drops to $352. To get the deal, add a Latitude 7280 to your cart and then use coupon code DELLHOT7280 at checkout. You should see the sale price reflected before you enter your payment information. Free ground shipping is also included.

