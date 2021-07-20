  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Refurbished Dell laptops are 45% off this week with this coupon code

By
Dell Latitude 7280 laptop open with angled view

There’s nothing better than getting an excellent deal on electronics, and while some are averse to the idea, refurbished laptop deals are often way too good to be true. It’s important to remember that they are factory refreshed items and have been rigorously tested to work as intended.

Right now, Dell is offering 45% off Latitude 7280 Laptops with free ground shipping when you use coupon code DELLHOT7280 at checkout. That drops the price of the $519 Dell Latitude 7280 with an Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB solid-state drive to $285 with free shipping. You can’t beat that! Visit the sale below if you want to see some of the available models you can choose from.

Like most Dell laptops, the Latitude 7280 is a highly customizable workstation. Dell’s refurbished sale includes a bevy of models, each with distinct specifications and individual ratings. Cosmetic Grades A to B, for example, denote whether the system is like new or if it has minor aesthetic changes like scuffs or scratches. You can choose the grade of the system you order!

For the most part, the Dell Latitude 7280 includes a 12.5-inch HD or FHD display with native resolutions of 1366 x 768 (HD) or 1920 x 1080 (FHD). You also get an Intel Core i5 to Intel Core i7 dual-core processor with clocks speeds ranging from 2.3GHz up to 2.6GHz. Additional specs include 4GB to 8GB of DDR4 RAM, a 128GB to 512GB SSD, and a licensed copy of Windows 10 Pro 64-bit.

The models range in price depending on the specifications you choose, starting at $489 up to $639. However, with Dell’s current sale, you get 45% off any of those models. At $489, that drops the price to $269. Alternatively, the most expensive model at $639 drops to $352. To get the deal, add a Latitude 7280 to your cart and then use coupon code DELLHOT7280 at checkout. You should see the sale price reflected before you enter your payment information. Free ground shipping is also included.

More laptop deals available now

If you’re not a fan of refurbished electronics or want something besides one of Dell’s laptops, there’s plenty out there. We rounded up all of the best deals that are live right now. Check them out below.

HP Spectre x360 2-1 Laptop (11th Gen Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$900 $1,050
Featuring a compact build and an incredible battery life (up to 22 hours), the HP Spectre x360 makes an amazing machine for on-the-go productivity. It's slim, sleek, and packed with functionality.
Buy at HP
Use eCoupon: THINKJULY

Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga 2-in-1 Laptop (Core i7, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD)

$1,019 $1,699
Designed with a varied lifestyle in mind, the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga doubles as a tablet. It's sleek and lightweight, weighing less than 3 pounds, with powerful specs to boot — a portable dream.
Buy at Lenovo

HP Laptops, Gaming PCs & Monitors

UP TO 47% OFF
HP is always running deals and is offering up incredible discounts on laptops, gaming PCs, monitors, and accessories.
Shop Now

ASUS Vivobook Flip 14 2-in-1 (Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$529 $599
The hinge and lightweight design on this laptop make it perfect for work, play, and school. It features a narrow-bezel display as well as an all-day battery and the latest Intel processors.
Buy at Walmart
With rebate

MSI Prestige 4K Laptop (Core i7, GTX 1650 Max-Q, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM)

$1,099 $1,399
MSI's 14-inch Prestige laptop takes everything up a notch. The dedicated Nvidia GPU will be a great boost for games, and content looks superb on its 4K display.
Buy at Newegg

ASUS ZenBook Flip 13 OLED 2-in-1

$1,155 $2,000
This 2-in-1 will bring your photos and videos to life thanks to a vibrant OLED screen, plus it also includes pen support for drawing and creativity.
Buy at Walmart
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Staples deals and sales for July 2021

Staples Store

Best cheap MacBook deals for July 2021

Macbook Air (2018) Review

Apple Watch 6, Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 get major price cut at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 6 with blue aluminum and deep navy sport band

Amazon is handing out Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones for next to nothing

sony wh h900n noise canceling headphones amazon deal hear on 2 wireless

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go is so cheap at Staples it might be a mistake

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go cyber monday 2020 staples

Best cheap GoPro alternative action cameras for July 2021

campark act74 action camera amazon deal

Why you need to buy this cordless vacuum today

roborock h7 both vacuum cleaner and mop cordless lifestyle 3 of 4

Hurry! $500 off Dell Latitude laptops right now!

Dell Latitude 3510 Laptop

Best cheap iRobot Roomba deals for July 2021

irobot roomba 680 walmart robot vacuum deals

Best cheap smartwatch deals for July 2021

Best cheap Apple Watch deals for July 2021

best apple watch deals

You won’t believe this Dell XPS 13 deal

xps 13 deal dell july 2021 2020

These GIANT 4K TVs are practically free at Walmart today

tcl 65 inch 4k tv lg deal walmart july 2021