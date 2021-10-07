  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Dell’s best work from home laptop is over $500 off right now — no kidding!

By
Dell New Vostro 3510 laptop on sale at Dell

Dell, one of the best names in computing, is offering a huge discount on one of the best laptops in its lineup, the New Vostro 3510. The New Vostro 3510, regularly priced at $1,213, is marked down to $679 today, a wallet-pleasing savings of $534. Dell is also offering free shipping with your purchase. Designed and powered for the productivity of a professional, the Dell New Vostro 3510 laptop is made for remote workers. Click over to Dell to grab yours now.

With the New Vostro 3510 laptop, Dell is making a case to all working professionals. Whether you are a remote employee, an entrepreneur, a content creator, or the chairman of the board, this laptop brings performance, efficiency, and style to your working world. This laptop absolutely rocks the spec sheet, sporting a lightning-fast 512GB solid-state drive, an 11th generation Intel processor, and a classy black carbon fiber design. We’re certain it’ll look and feel just right wherever you set up shop, whether it’s at the office or on the couch.

The Dell New Vostro 3510 was also designed for user experience. A large touchpad, slightly bigger keycaps, and the ergonomics of a lift hinge for different wrist angles make this laptop one of the most comfortable for extended work sessions. You can unplug and work freely on the go, as the battery is designed to last through the day, and if the bulk of a desk is where you work your best, you can even pair the Dell New Vostro 3510 with something from our desktop monitor deals to give yourself even more digital space to work on.

The Dell New Vostro 3510 is one of the most comfortable and versatile laptops on the market. With so many remote workers out there right now, and at the head-turning price of $679, $534 off the regular price of $1,213, Dell is going to sell a lot of these laptops. Jump over to Dell quickly to grab this discount and make the New Vostro 3510 your professional powerhouse of choice.

More laptop deals

There are plenty more Dell laptop deals to be had if the New Vostro 3510 isn’t quite what you’re looking for or if Dell isn’t your brand, explore all of our laptop deals.

Certified Refurbished Fire HD 10 Tablet

$110 $160
Save money with this rcertified Fire HD 10 tablet and you'll also get the same limited warranty that comes with new tablets. With this deal you'll have all the advantages of a 10-inch HD tablet. more
Buy at Amazon

Fire HD 10 Plus tablet+ Bluetooth keyboard + 12-month Microsoft 365 subscription

$210 $300
The latest version of the Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus tablet bundled with a Bluetooth keyboard case and 12-month Office 365 subscription is a portable productivity powerhouse. more
Buy at Amazon

Apple 11-inch iPad Pro 2021 (Wi-Fi, 128GB) - Space Gray

$749 $799
For a portable on-the-go device, the 11-inch iPad Pro can handle all your work and connections. This iPad makes you want to create more with its top-quality performance. more
Buy at Amazon

Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 (Wi‑Fi, 128GB) - Space Gray

$999 $1,099
The iPad Pro's 128GB storage is ideal for people who do light work. It makes you productive with its all-day battery life which means more content making to come. more
Buy at Amazon

Fire 7 Kids Tablet

$60 $100
Save when you buy 2 Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablets. Kid-proof cases, a 2-year replacement guarantee, curated age-appropriate content, and parent dashboard protect kids and tablets. more
Buy at Amazon

2021 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi‑Fi, 2TB) - Space Gray

$2,100 $2,199
Max out the 2021 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro with 2 terabytes of storage. This much storage with the powerful Apple M1 chip sets you up for video editing when you're in the field. more
Buy at Amazon
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

The best foldable phone deals and sales for October 2021

The Samsung Galazy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3.

Best cheap Samsung Galaxy deals for October 2021

six months galaxy fold good news z flip closed screen on

Does Ring Alarm have a glass break sensor?

Ring alarm on kitchen counter.

Alder Lake CPUs: Everything we know about Intel’s upcoming 12th-gen hybrid chips

intel ice lake wont rid spectre insecure chip

Paddle wants to be first to replace Apple’s in-app billing system for developers

iPhone XR

Verizon expands 5G service with home and business mobile internet in new cities

Verizon 5G Super Bowl

Are VPNs legal? Can you get in trouble for using them?

The best VPN for Mac is NordVPN.

Switch OLED vs. Switch Lite

Person holding Nintendo Switch OLED.

Marvel is developing a WandaVision spinoff for Kathryn Hahn

Kathryn Hahn in WandaVision.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+, Bose Sunglass Headphones get awesome deals at Staples

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ on sale at Staples

How to form a company in New World

New World factions engaged in PvP.

Intel Alder Lake may be up to 45% faster than the previous generation

An engineer smiles as she holds up two processor chips.

Best server deals for October 2021

the best server ups for preventing data disaster