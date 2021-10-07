Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Dell, one of the best names in computing, is offering a huge discount on one of the best laptops in its lineup, the New Vostro 3510. The New Vostro 3510, regularly priced at $1,213, is marked down to $679 today, a wallet-pleasing savings of $534. Dell is also offering free shipping with your purchase. Designed and powered for the productivity of a professional, the Dell New Vostro 3510 laptop is made for remote workers. Click over to Dell to grab yours now.

With the New Vostro 3510 laptop, Dell is making a case to all working professionals. Whether you are a remote employee, an entrepreneur, a content creator, or the chairman of the board, this laptop brings performance, efficiency, and style to your working world. This laptop absolutely rocks the spec sheet, sporting a lightning-fast 512GB solid-state drive, an 11th generation Intel processor, and a classy black carbon fiber design. We’re certain it’ll look and feel just right wherever you set up shop, whether it’s at the office or on the couch.

The Dell New Vostro 3510 was also designed for user experience. A large touchpad, slightly bigger keycaps, and the ergonomics of a lift hinge for different wrist angles make this laptop one of the most comfortable for extended work sessions. You can unplug and work freely on the go, as the battery is designed to last through the day, and if the bulk of a desk is where you work your best, you can even pair the Dell New Vostro 3510 with something from our desktop monitor deals to give yourself even more digital space to work on.

The Dell New Vostro 3510 is one of the most comfortable and versatile laptops on the market. With so many remote workers out there right now, and at the head-turning price of $679, $534 off the regular price of $1,213, Dell is going to sell a lot of these laptops. Jump over to Dell quickly to grab this discount and make the New Vostro 3510 your professional powerhouse of choice.

