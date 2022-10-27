 Skip to main content
If you’re looking for maximum versatility from a laptop, you’re going to love one of the laptop deals we’ve spotted. The Dell New XPS 13 2-in-1 is currently available for $1,299 when you buy direct from Dell, saving you $150 off the usual price of $1,449. If you’re been struggling to choose between a laptop or a high-end tablet, this is the ideal solution to ensure you get the best of both worlds. Let’s take a look at why you need it and why it’s good value for what you get.

Why you should buy the Dell New XPS 13 2-in-1

One of the most appealing Dell laptop deals around today, the Dell New XPS 13 2-in-1 has some great hardware that’s ideal for anyone keen to be more productive in a portable fashion. It offers the latest 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. Even better, it has a gorgeous 13-inch 3K screen with a resolution of 2880 x 1920. As the name suggests, it’s a touchscreen display that you can manipulate into a series of different modes so you can use it as a laptop, tablet, or presentation device, and you can put it into tent mode, too. It’s just what you would expect when looking at the best 2-in-1 laptops.

Performance-wise, the Dell New XPS 13 2-in-1 rivals some of the best laptops around. While it’s no gaming system, it’s perfectly suited for working productively on the move with the right combination of hardware for multitasking and juggling many tasks. It’s well designed, too, with its XPS Stylus making it easy to sketch out designs. A pair of high-resolution webcams prove useful as well, especially when conducting work-based video calls. It’s lightweight at only 1.6 pounds thanks to its ultra-thin design which reminds you of why Dell is one of the best laptop brands around.

Normally priced at $1,449, the Dell New XPS 13 2-in-1 is down to $1,299 for a limited time only as part of Dell’s plan to offer Black Friday pricing now rather than waiting until next month. A great way to save on a highly sought-after 2-in-1 laptop, snap it up now while stocks last.

