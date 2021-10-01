Let the gaming begin! Dell has slashed the price of two of the best value gaming monitors on the market, the Dell S2422HG curved gaming monitor, which is on sale with a $120 discount, and the Alienware AW2521HF gaming monitor, which comes in at an astonishing discount of $200. Maximize your gaming experience with one or both of these gaming monitors, but you’ll need to maximize your purchasing pace, too, as these displays aren’t going to stick around long at prices like these.

Dell S2422HG Curved Gaming Monitor — $200, was $320

What’s your game? RPG? Sports? First-person shooter? Immerse yourself in whatever your gaming adventure may be with the Dell S2422HG curved gaming monitor. The screen comes in at 23.6 inches with a 165Hz refresh rate to keep your experience stutter-free, and you can immerse yourself even more fully sitting amidst the display’s curved design, which presents a 178-degree viewing angle. Upgrade your shooting, scoring, or leveling up by heading over to Dell quickly — the Dell S2422HG gaming monitor isn’t going to last long at this price point.

Alienware AW2521HF Gaming Monitor — $325, was $525

If you’re in the market for even more savings, look no further than the Alienware AW2521HF gaming monitor, currently marked down by $200 at Dell. Lightning fast IPS technology with refresh rates of up to 240Hz drive this display, and a true 1ms response time keeps your gaming experience from skipping a single beat. The Alienware AW2521HF gaming display is designed around feedback from professional gamers, so its height adjustment abilities and unique cooling and venting designs will bring epic style to your desktop. You’ll need to act as quickly as the Alienware AW2521HF’s refresh rate to catch this amazing sale, though, so hurry over to Dell before inventory for this remarkable display runs out.

