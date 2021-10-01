  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Dell is having an insane gaming monitor sale right now – but hurry!

By

Let the gaming begin! Dell has slashed the price of two of the best value gaming monitors on the market, the Dell S2422HG curved gaming monitor, which is on sale with a $120 discount, and the Alienware AW2521HF gaming monitor, which comes in at an astonishing discount of $200. Maximize your gaming experience with one or both of these gaming monitors, but you’ll need to maximize your purchasing pace, too, as these displays aren’t going to stick around long at prices like these.

Dell 24 Curved Gaming Monitor - S2422HG on sale at Dell

Dell S2422HG Curved Gaming Monitor — $200, was $320

What’s your game? RPG? Sports? First-person shooter? Immerse yourself in whatever your gaming adventure may be with the Dell S2422HG curved gaming monitor. The screen comes in at 23.6 inches with a 165Hz refresh rate to keep your experience stutter-free, and you can immerse yourself even more fully sitting amidst the display’s curved design, which presents a 178-degree viewing angle. Upgrade your shooting, scoring, or leveling up by heading over to Dell quickly — the Dell S2422HG gaming monitor isn’t going to last long at this price point.

Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor AW2521HF on sale at Dell

Alienware AW2521HF Gaming Monitor — $325, was $525

If you’re in the market for even more savings, look no further than the Alienware AW2521HF gaming monitor, currently marked down by $200 at Dell. Lightning fast IPS technology with refresh rates of up to 240Hz drive this display, and a true 1ms response time keeps your gaming experience from skipping a single beat. The Alienware AW2521HF gaming display is designed around feedback from professional gamers, so its height adjustment abilities and unique cooling and venting designs will bring epic style to your desktop. You’ll need to act as quickly as the Alienware AW2521HF’s refresh rate to catch this amazing sale, though, so hurry over to Dell before inventory for this remarkable display runs out.

More gaming deals

Take your gaming experience to the next level by scouring all of our gaming monitor deals and desktop monitor deals. And if you’ve got more you need to add to your gaming arsenal than a display, check out all of the best gaming PC deals and gaming deals we’ve been able to track down on the internet, including the ones we’ve listed below.

Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue & Red Joy-Con - Refurbished

$229 $300
Get a refurbished Nintendo Switch for a cheaper cost, but with all the features such as the dock and the detachable Joy-Cons. Enjoy gaming on the go or on your TV. more
Buy at Walmart

Anthem (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5)

$5 $20
Discover the secrets of Anthem as a Freelancer, as you upgrade your Javelin exosuits to match your playstyle. Team up with up to three other players in cooperative adventures across an open world. more
Buy at Best Buy

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (PlayStation 5)

$58 $70
Help Ratchet and Clank defeat a robotic emperor who's trying to conquer cross-dimensional worlds. Wield an arsenal of outrageous weapons, and fell the action through haptic feedback. more
Buy at Walmart

Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Console with Wireless Controller (Renewed)

$376 $568
This bundle includes the 1TB Xbox One S All-Digital Edition console, an Xbox One wireless controller, and a 1-month Xbox Live Gold subscription. The console is renewed, but works and looks like new. more
Buy at Amazon

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo Switch)

$51 $60
Build your personal getaway from scratch on your own island, and customize your character. Collect materials to construct what you need, get to know the residents, and show off your creation. more
Buy at Amazon

Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel + G Driving Force Shifter Bundle

$304 $460
Jump into your favorite racing simulators with this wheel and shifter bundle from Logitech. The wheel is realistic, the pedals are responsive, and the shifter is smooth. more
Buy at Amazon
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Best cheap Sony headphone deals for October 2021

sony wh 1000xm4 headphone deal black friday 2020 wh1000xm4 over ear headphones

The best cheap subwoofer deals for October 2021

Best cheap Sony WH-1000XM4 deals for October 2021

Man in cafe working on a laptop wearing Sony WH1000-XM4 wireless over-the-ear noise-canceling headphones

Best cheap Samsung TV deals for October 2021

samsung 76 micro led tv unboxing 2021 event neo qled game bar

The best Walmart TV deals for October 2021: 4K TVs, QLED TVs, and OLED TVs

lg 55 inch oled 4k tvs deal walmart class b8 tv

The best Google Chromecast deals for October 2021

Google Chromecast Ultra

Best cheap Bose speaker deals for October 2021

bose soundtouch 10 amazon echo dot smart speaker deal

Best cheap soundbar deals for October 2021

tcl audio soundbar ces 2019 ts5010

Best cheap Bose 700 deals and sales for October 2021

Bose 700 Noise-cancelling headphones

Best cheap Bluetooth speaker deals for October 2021

marshall tufton speaker review bluetooth road

Best Buy TV Deals and Sales for October 2021: 4K TVs, QLED TVs, and OLED TVs

Vizio V Series

Best cheap Beats headphone deals for October 2021

Glow-in-the-dark Powerbeats 4

Best cheap Apple TV deals for October 2021

Apple TV Review