  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Get a curved 4K gaming monitor for $140 less with this awesome Dell deal

By
The 32-inch Dell S3221QS curved 4K monitor with a forest scene on the screen.

You’re all set to play if you take advantage of gaming laptop deals, but if you choose to go with gaming PC deals, you’ll also want to buy from gaming monitor deals. Accessories like gaming headset deals are optional, but to make the most out of your powerful CPU, you need a gaming monitor like this 32-inch Dell curved 4K monitor, which is available from Dell for only $450 after a $150 discount to its original price of $600.

Dell is one of the mainstay brands in Digital Trends’ best monitors, so you’re sure that you’re getting a high-quality product with the Dell S3221QS. The monitor features a 32-inch display with 4K UHD resolution, for clear details and bright colors, and a curved screen that expands your field of vision. It’s compatible with AMD’s FreeSync technology for tear-free gaming, and it comes with built-in dual 5W speakers that are professionally tuned to complete the immersive experience.

The 32-inch curved 4K monitor offers two HDMI ports, allowing you to seamlessly switch between your gaming PC and another device as the source. For your comfort, the gaming monitor’s height and tilt may be adjusted, while Dell’s ComfortView feature reduces harmful blue light emissions, so you can play for hours without worrying about eye fatigue.

You shouldn’t go cheap when it comes to buying a gaming monitor to go along with your gaming PC, and the Dell S3221QS offers just the right balance of features and cost. You can purchase the 32-inch curved 4K monitor from Dell at $150 off, which brings its price down to just $450 from its original price of $600. It’s unclear when the deal will end, so if you’re already looking forward to playing your favorite games on the Dell S3221QS, you shouldn’t hesitate. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More gaming monitor deals

The Dell S3221QS will do justice to the performance of your gaming PC, and it’s on sale to boot. However, if you don’t think it’s the gaming monitor for you, there are other offers out there waiting for you. To help you along with your search, we’ve gathered some of the best gaming monitor deals that you can shop today.

Dell 24" VA LED FHD Curved Gaming Monitor

$190 $260
This gaming monitor is equipped with a 4ms response time, a refresh rate of 165Hz, and compatibility with AMD's FreeSync Premium technology. It also offers seamless switching between dual HDMI ports.
Buy at Best Buy

BenQ EX3501R Ultrawide Curved Gaming Monitor

$600 $750
With this ultra-wide monitor, you're getting a lot of room for multitasking, especially thanks to the 3440x1440 resolution with 1800R curvature. You'll have more room for your open windows.
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Odyssey CRG5 Series 27-Inch Gaming Monitor

$330 $400
This 27-inch Samsung gaming monitor offers 1920 x 1080 resolution, a 4 ms response time, and a 240 Hz refresh rate. It's also compatible with NVIDIA's G-Sync technology for smooth gaming.
Buy at Best Buy

BenQ EX2780Q 27” 1440P IPS 144Hz Gaming Monitor

$350 $500
If you want cinematic gold, this 27-inch BenQ EX280Q monitor is great for users with an eye for visuals. With a 1440p resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, any game can become a full-blown movie.
Buy at Amazon

LG Electronics UltraGear 27GN750-B 27 Inch 1080p 250Hz G-Sync Gaming Monitor

$300 $400
With a high 240Hz refresh rate, this LG monitor ensures that you won't experience any lagging while playing games. This is a great deal if you're looking for your first full HD monitor.
Buy at Amazon

Acer Predator XB271HU bmiprz 27" WQHD NVIDIA G-SYNC IPS Monitor

$485 $600
Upgrade your games to a new level of immersion with the 27-inch Acer Predator XB271HU monitor, boasting stunning WQHD resolution and an ultra-fast 144Hz refresh rate for cinematic magic from your PC.
Buy at Amazon
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Ditch the free VPN with this incredible NordVPN deal — SAVE $225!

best vpns for mac nordvpn vpn

The best video-editing software for 2021

Realme GT Master Edition hands-on review: Quirky but confusing phones

The Realme GT Master Edition's camera module.

New Audio-Technica M50xBT2 headphones add new features, retain iconic design

Audio Technica ATH M50xBT2 cups seen from the side.

Jabra’s latest earbuds are insanely small and can improve your hearing

Woman wearing Jabra Enhance Plus true wireless earbuds.

The Realme Book is the smartphone brand’s first try at a laptop

Realme Book laptop.

Fantastic student laptops are ridiculously cheap at Dell today

The Dell Inspiron 14 laptop, open with a picture of two friends on the screen.

Cheap earbuds just got even cheaper at Best Buy – Sony, Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ on a white background.

This webcam with ring light is 60% off during this Best Buy sale

Aluratek web cam with adjustable ring light used on laptop for video calls

DTS Play-Fi wants to eliminate the speaker wires in your 5.1 home theater setup

DTS Play-Fi Home Theater.

T-Mobile says 48 million people impacted by recent cyberattack

Un-Carrier

Meet the team behind one of the world’s most impressive humanoid robots

Boston Dynamics' Atlas robot.

Watch this FPV drone take on the world’s highest waterfall

watch this fpv drone take on the worlds highest waterfall angel falls video