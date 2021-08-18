You’re all set to play if you take advantage of gaming laptop deals, but if you choose to go with gaming PC deals, you’ll also want to buy from gaming monitor deals. Accessories like gaming headset deals are optional, but to make the most out of your powerful CPU, you need a gaming monitor like this 32-inch Dell curved 4K monitor, which is available from Dell for only $450 after a $150 discount to its original price of $600.

Dell is one of the mainstay brands in Digital Trends’ best monitors, so you’re sure that you’re getting a high-quality product with the Dell S3221QS. The monitor features a 32-inch display with 4K UHD resolution, for clear details and bright colors, and a curved screen that expands your field of vision. It’s compatible with AMD’s FreeSync technology for tear-free gaming, and it comes with built-in dual 5W speakers that are professionally tuned to complete the immersive experience.

The 32-inch curved 4K monitor offers two HDMI ports, allowing you to seamlessly switch between your gaming PC and another device as the source. For your comfort, the gaming monitor’s height and tilt may be adjusted, while Dell’s ComfortView feature reduces harmful blue light emissions, so you can play for hours without worrying about eye fatigue.

You shouldn’t go cheap when it comes to buying a gaming monitor to go along with your gaming PC, and the Dell S3221QS offers just the right balance of features and cost. You can purchase the 32-inch curved 4K monitor from Dell at $150 off, which brings its price down to just $450 from its original price of $600. It’s unclear when the deal will end, so if you’re already looking forward to playing your favorite games on the Dell S3221QS, you shouldn’t hesitate. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

