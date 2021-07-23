Dell is practically handing out desktop monitors today

After you’re done upgrading your system by taking advantage of desktop computer deals, you shouldn’t forget to do the same for your display. If you’ve already blown most of your budget, don’t worry because there are desktop monitor deals that you can shop. Among the offers that are currently available is Dell’s $50 discount for a pair of monitors, lowering the prices of a 24-inch monitor to just $120 from $170 and a 27-inch monitor to just $150 from $200.

Dell SE2422H – $120, was $170

Dell SE2722H – $150, was $200

The Dell SE2422H and Dell SE2722H are practically the same monitor, with the major difference being their display sizes. The Dell SE2422H features a 24-inch screen while the Dell SE2722H is equipped with a 27-inch screen, with both offering a native resolution of 1920 x 1080. The Dell SE2722H also offers slightly faster response times, which is the measurement of how quickly monitors show image transitions.

Both Dell monitors are designed with slim bezels for a higher screen-to-body ratio, a smaller stand to let you regain more space on your desk, and a built-in power supply unit and cable holder for even less clutter. The desktop monitors are also easy on the eyes, as the ComfortView feature minimizes harmful blue light emissions while the flicker-free, anti-glare displays are optimized for visual comfort.

If it’s time to buy a desktop monitor, you should consider purchasing either the Dell SE242H or the Dell SE2722H. Dell is practically giving away these monitors with $50 discounts on their original prices of $170 and $200, respectively, bringing their prices down to just $120 and $150. There’s no telling when the offers will end, so if you don’t want to miss out on these special offers, you should click the Buy Now button for the Dell SE242H or the Dell SE2722H as soon as possible.

Dell SE2422H – $120, was $170

Dell SE2722H – $150, was $200

More desktop monitor deals

The Dell SE2422H and Dell SE2722H are virtually free with Dell’s $50 discounts, but if you’d like to look at other offers first before making your decision on what monitor to buy, you don’t have to go anywhere else. We’ve gathered some of the best desktop monitor deals that are currently available.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations