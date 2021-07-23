  1. Deals
Dell is practically handing out desktop monitors today

After you’re done upgrading your system by taking advantage of desktop computer deals, you shouldn’t forget to do the same for your display. If you’ve already blown most of your budget, don’t worry because there are desktop monitor deals that you can shop. Among the offers that are currently available is Dell’s $50 discount for a pair of monitors, lowering the prices of a 24-inch monitor to just $120 from $170 and a 27-inch monitor to just $150 from $200.

The Dell SE2422H and Dell SE2722H are practically the same monitor, with the major difference being their display sizes. The Dell SE2422H features a 24-inch screen while the Dell SE2722H is equipped with a 27-inch screen, with both offering a native resolution of 1920 x 1080. The Dell SE2722H also offers slightly faster response times, which is the measurement of how quickly monitors show image transitions.

Both Dell monitors are designed with slim bezels for a higher screen-to-body ratio, a smaller stand to let you regain more space on your desk, and a built-in power supply unit and cable holder for even less clutter. The desktop monitors are also easy on the eyes, as the ComfortView feature minimizes harmful blue light emissions while the flicker-free, anti-glare displays are optimized for visual comfort.

If it’s time to buy a desktop monitor, you should consider purchasing either the Dell SE242H or the Dell SE2722H. Dell is practically giving away these monitors with $50 discounts on their original prices of $170 and $200, respectively, bringing their prices down to just $120 and $150. There’s no telling when the offers will end, so if you don’t want to miss out on these special offers, you should click the Buy Now button for the Dell SE242H or the Dell SE2722H as soon as possible.

Dell SE2422H – $120, was $170

Dell SE2722H – $150, was $200

More desktop monitor deals

The Dell SE2422H and Dell SE2722H are virtually free with Dell’s $50 discounts, but if you’d like to look at other offers first before making your decision on what monitor to buy, you don’t have to go anywhere else. We’ve gathered some of the best desktop monitor deals that are currently available.

HP 28-inch IPS 4K UHD Monitor

$320 $380
This 28-inch HP monitor offers a high-res 4K and edge-to-edge panel at one of the lowest prices. It also supports HDR for a more vibrant picture quality.
Buy at Amazon

HP 27-Inch G4 1080p 60Hz Monitor

$185 $200
This monitor makes all of your entertainment shine with its full HD display and HDMI and DisplayPort inputs that let you hook up your Blu-Ray players and other AV equipment.
Buy at Staples

AOC 27-Inch 1080p 60Hz IPS Monitor

$150 $200
Say goodbye to eyestrain with this monitor. It has a Low Blue mode that offers eye protection so you can work all day without discomfort. It also has a LED backlight display tech for clear visuals.
Buy at Staples

Dell 32-Inch Curved 4K IPS FreeSync Monitor

$425 $550
Enjoy a crisp, color-accurate Ultra HD picture on this excellent 4K curved monitor from Dell, which sits at a nice sweet spot in size at 32 inches.
Buy at Dell

Sceptre 24-inch 1080p 75Hz IPS Monitor

$148 $160
This 24-inch Sceptre 1080p monitor is a great well-rounded option for professionals and average users alike, offering crisp picture quality and minimal bezels for a sleek look.
Buy at Amazon

Dell S2721QS 27-Inch 4K Ultra HD IPS Monitor

$365 $490
With a 27-inch 4K IPS panel and AMD FreeSync technology, this slick Dell display is one of the best Ultra HD monitors you can get in this size class.
Buy at Dell
