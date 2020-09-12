Dell Small Business Semi-Annual Sale 2020: The 5 best deals

If you’re starting out as a small business and are looking to score quality products at affordable prices look no further. Dell’s small business sale features laptops, workstations, desktops, and more all at reduced prices. Get your new office set up now with these great deals from Dell, with some products even seeing over $1000 off! We’ve narrowed down the 5 best deals from Dell’s Semi-Annual Sale to make your shopping easier.

27-inch Dell Monitor (Full HD) — $200, was $280

This 27-inch monitor is built for people who spend all day at their desks. There’s an adjustable stand so you can customize the height of your desktop and protect your neck and back from unnecessary pain. There’s also the added feature of ComfortView which protects your eyes from harmful blue light emissions when you’re stuck staring at a screen all day. Dell made this monitor to enhance multitasking for its everyday users. With Dell’s Display Manager you can tile your applications side by side making it easier to reply to emails, work on spreadsheets, and take on a Zoom call all at the same time. This monitor is also compact, not taking up too much space on your desk and if you’re an environmentalist you’ll be happy to know that the Dell 27 Monitor is energy-efficient and eco-friendly. Get the Dell 27 Monitor now for just $200.

Dell Inspiron Desktop — $420, was $540

This desktop packs a punch with the 9th-generation Intel Core processor and the Windows 10 operating system. The simple design acts as a space-saver, so if you’re looking for something compact, the Inspiron Desktop ticks every box. For such an affordable desktop, the 1TB storage is a huge added bonus. Now, you don’t have to limit your storage and can take on larger work projects more easily. There’s also built-in Bluetooth, 6 USB ports, and an HDMI output for added connectivity. The performance is decent too and you don’t have to worry about your desktop getting noisy — even if you use a bunch of different apps at once. Get the Inspiron Desktop now for $420 — usually priced at $540.

Dell Vostro 14 3490 Laptop — $550, was $970

This sleek, powerful laptop pairs with your smartphone so you can keep your eyes on a single screen during your workday. There’s also a decent port selection with 4 USB ports and an HDMI port. The device is light too only weighing in about 4 pounds making it portable and compact enough to fit in your everyday bag. The Vostro 14 also carries the latest Intel Core processor and the latest Windows operating system to make multitasking a breeze. Now, you can have over 10 tabs open without worrying about your laptop overloading or freezing you out. There’s even added security with TPM which prevents any attacker from being able to read your hard drive or decrypting your passwords. Buy the Vostro 14 3490 laptop now at Dell for just $550.

Dell Latitude 5300 2-in-1 Laptop — $760, was $2000

This 2-in-1 convertible laptop is both versatile and portable. As light as 3 pounds, you can use this 2-in-1 device to take notes during a long meeting, send emails on the go, and even cue up your favorite TV show on your lunch break all without worrying about battery life. With four modes to manage your battery usage and ExpressCharge features, your convertible laptop will boost up to 80% of a full charge with only an hour of charging. The edge-t0-edge display also keeps your screen looking bigger and the full HD resolution will keep your eyes healthy and help bring your large scale presentations to life. Buy the Latitude 5300 2-in-2 Laptop now for the reduced price of $760 — usually $2000.

Dell Latitude 7300 Laptop — $880, was $2520

This stylish laptop features an aluminum finish and a carbon fiber weave. The full HD display and integrated UHD graphics card will make editing videos, images, and presentations easier and more efficient. Like other Dell laptops, the Latitude 7300 also carries the ExpressCharge feature which allows your device to power up to 80% battery within just an hour of being hooked up to its cable. You’ll also never need to fear about your laptop overheating as you multitask as the thinner internal fan blades keep your device from heating up, even if you have multiple apps and tabs open. There’s also an inbuilt fingerprint reader for added privacy and a digital SafeScreen so your coworkers can’t just look over and see if you decided to take a mini-break and play Tetris. Purchase the Latitude 7300 today at the low price of $880 before you miss your chance.

