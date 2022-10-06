 Skip to main content
Dell’s 34-inch curved monitor is $250 cheaper today

Andrew Morrisey
By
A man works at his desktop and a Dell UltraSharp 34-inch curved monitor.

If you’re looking to expand your screen real estate at work or in your home office, one of the best desktop monitor deals you’ll find today is taking place at Dell, where the Dell UltraSharp 34-inch curved monitor is just $620. That’s a savings of $250 from its regular price of $870, and with your savings you can even look into some desktop computer deals to pair it with. Free shipping is included with your purchase.

Why you should buy the Dell UltraSharp 34-inch curved monitor

If productivity is at the top of your priority list, Dell is the right brand to be shopping as it has made some of the best desktop computers and best monitors for decades. The Dell UltraSharp 34-inch curved monitor is unique in its design and its features, and it lives up to the Dell name and the expectations of people who like to do their work at a large, immersive screen. With the 34-inch curved ultra-wide screen, multitasking between apps is easier and more efficient than ever. This eliminates the need for a dual monitor setup, and the WQHD resolution is so sharp that the monitor even makes a good place to stop and take in a movie or any other form of digital content. Like all of the best curved monitors, the Dell UltraSharp 34-inch curved monitor minimizes reflection and even features dual 5-watt speakers that deliver great sound.

If you’re in the market for a monitor that helps you maintain your productivity, some practical features are likely at the top of your list. Things like connectivity can be of the utmost importance, and the Dell UltraSharp 34-inch curved monitor offers a full array of ways to connect computers and external devices. Among them are two HDMI ports, a DisplayPort, USB-C, and several USB ports. Comfort is also something you’ll find with the UltraSharp 34-inch curved monitor, as it’s able to tilt, swivel, and adjust to a wide range of angles and heights to best suit your daily comfort zone. The Dell UltraSharp 34-inch curved monitor also optimizes eye comfort with a flicker-free screen and ComfortView, a feature that reduces harmful blue light emissions.

While it would normally set you back $870, right now you can get the Dell UltraSharp 34-inch monitor for just $620 at Dell. That’s a savings of $250, and free shipping is included with your purchase.

