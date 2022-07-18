 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Computing

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Perfect for work, this Dell laptop is $530 off for a limited time

Jennifer Allen
By
Dell Vostro 3420 on a white background displaying some statistics.

Right now, one of the best laptop deals for anyone looking for a great system for working on the move is courtesy of Dell. Normally priced at $1,113, you can buy a Dell Vostro 3420 for $579 right now at Dell, saving you a huge $534 off the usual price. The equivalent of 48% off, if you’re looking for a great system to work more effectively through, this is the ideal deal for you. Read on while we break down why it’s worth the money.

Why you should buy the Dell Vostro 3420

One of the best value Dell laptop deals around right now, it’s instantly reassuring to be reminded that Dell is one of the best laptop brands you can buy from. In the case of the Dell Vostro 3420, you get an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor paired up with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. When multitasking, it’s useful to have 8GB of memory at your disposal as it makes the process much more efficient. Also, having 256GB of SSD storage proves useful for storing all your most valuable files.

Alongside that, the Dell Vostro 3420 also has a 14-inch full HD screen with anti-glare technology as well as an LED backlight. It’s these things that add up to make it worthy of note if you’ve been checking out the best business laptops. The Dell Vostro 3420 is reasonably light, too, weighing 3.29 pounds while still offering all the essentials like a 720p webcam, and a variety of ports including an HDMI port, two USB 3.2 ports, and one USB 2.0 port.

Other useful features include Dell ComfortView software technology which helps reduce harmful blue light emissions so that you can enjoy better eye comfort, as well as a spill-resistant and full-size keyboard with a large touchpad so you have plenty of room to stretch out and work effectively. It’s also fast to recharge with the ability to get you back up to an 80% charge in just an hour, ensuring you can always get back on the move in far less time than competitive devices. It’s these kinds of features that make the Dell Vostro 3420 stand out if you’ve been seeking out the best laptops around right now.

Editors' Recommendations

Bridge and Tunnel cast on season 2 and the best breakup songs

The ensemble cast posing and smiling in a behind the scenes look at Bridge and Tunnel.

How to preview WhatsApp voice messages before sending

An image showing a women using her phone for messaging.

What is vapor cooling? The fascinating tech keeping your smartphone cool

Cooper-based vapor cooling chamber used in a custom Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 smartphone.

Best cheap Fitbit deals for July 2022

fitbit versa review version 1522045407 full 19

Best air purifier deals for July 2022

A Germ Guardian purifier placed on a living room floor.

The best Android tablets for 2022

samsung galaxy tab s6 news 1

Is San Diego Comic-Con still the pinnacle of pop culture?

Taika Waititi gives Natalie POrtman a hammer at SDCC 2019.

I can’t buy this awesome modern gramophone, so of course I want it even more

Fennessy Donut i5 Gramophone in matcha (green).

Hubble captures a glittering, glorious globular cluster

The globular cluster Terzan 2 in the constellation Scorpio is featured in this observation from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope. Globular clusters are stable, tightly gravitationally bound clusters of tens of thousands to millions of stars found in a wide variety of galaxies. The intense gravitational attraction between the closely packed stars gives globular clusters a regular, spherical shape. As this image of Terzan 2 illustrates, the hearts of globular clusters are crowded with a multitude of glittering stars.

Astronomers want your help to spot hidden black holes

This simulation of a supermassive black hole shows how it distorts the starry background and captures light, producing a black hole silhouettes.

Astronomers detect weird ‘heartbeat’ pulse of radio waves

A powerful X-ray burst erupts from a magnetar - a supermagnetized version of a stellar remnant known as a neutron star - in this illustration.

The best Google Pixel 6a cases and covers

Google Pixel 6a

How to watch SpaceX Starlink launch with booster on 13th mission

starlink mega constellation satellite network spacex mission 3