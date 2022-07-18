Perfect for work, this Dell laptop is $530 off for a limited time

Right now, one of the best laptop deals for anyone looking for a great system for working on the move is courtesy of Dell. Normally priced at $1,113, you can buy a Dell Vostro 3420 for $579 right now at Dell, saving you a huge $534 off the usual price. The equivalent of 48% off, if you’re looking for a great system to work more effectively through, this is the ideal deal for you. Read on while we break down why it’s worth the money.

Why you should buy the Dell Vostro 3420

One of the best value Dell laptop deals around right now, it’s instantly reassuring to be reminded that Dell is one of the best laptop brands you can buy from. In the case of the Dell Vostro 3420, you get an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor paired up with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. When multitasking, it’s useful to have 8GB of memory at your disposal as it makes the process much more efficient. Also, having 256GB of SSD storage proves useful for storing all your most valuable files.

Alongside that, the Dell Vostro 3420 also has a 14-inch full HD screen with anti-glare technology as well as an LED backlight. It’s these things that add up to make it worthy of note if you’ve been checking out the best business laptops. The Dell Vostro 3420 is reasonably light, too, weighing 3.29 pounds while still offering all the essentials like a 720p webcam, and a variety of ports including an HDMI port, two USB 3.2 ports, and one USB 2.0 port.

Other useful features include Dell ComfortView software technology which helps reduce harmful blue light emissions so that you can enjoy better eye comfort, as well as a spill-resistant and full-size keyboard with a large touchpad so you have plenty of room to stretch out and work effectively. It’s also fast to recharge with the ability to get you back up to an 80% charge in just an hour, ensuring you can always get back on the move in far less time than competitive devices. It’s these kinds of features that make the Dell Vostro 3420 stand out if you’ve been seeking out the best laptops around right now.

