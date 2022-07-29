 Skip to main content
With Dell’s laptop deals, you can afford a powerful back-to-school laptop

Aaron Mamiit
By

The start of the new academic year is almost here, and if you’re among the shoppers looking for a back-to-school laptop for a loved one or for yourself, it’s highly recommended that you check out the available Dell laptop deals. Dell is consistently among the best laptop brands because its products are both stylish and powerful, so you won’t regret it if you go with one of its devices. Dell is also offering a range of discounts that will let you afford models that may usually be beyond your budget.

There are a lot of laptop deals to choose from, so to help you out, we’ve picked a couple of discounted Dell laptops that will be perfect for students preparing for their return to school. The Dell Vostro 3420 is available for $579, down by $534 from its original price of $1,113, while the Dell Latitude 3520 is yours for $699, down by $511 from its sticker price of $1,210. These deals are only available for a limited time though, so you have to hurry with your purchase if either of these machines catches your eye.

Dell Latitude 3520 — $699, was $1,210

The front view of the Dell Vostro 3420 laptop, showing charts and a video call on the display.

The Dell Vostro 3420 will be able to keep up with all the different kinds of schoolwork with its 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and integrated Intel UHD Graphics, plus 8GB of RAM that’s the sweet spot for most users, according to our laptop buying guide. The laptop also comes with a 14.0-inch Full HD screen, which is great for working with charts and for watching streaming content during break time. There’s enough space for all your important files and apps in its 256GB SSD, which has Windows 11 Pro pre-installed so that you can start using it as soon as you boot it up.

Dell Latitude 3520 Laptop on white background.

If you don’t want to invest in monitor deals for a larger screen to use with your laptop, then you might want to go for the Dell Latitude 3520 and its 15.6-inch Full HD display. It also offers more powerful performance with its 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics, but with the same 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD as the Dell Vostro 3420. The laptop comes with Windows 10 Pro pre-installed, but you can upgrade the operating system because you’ll also get a Windows 11 Pro license.

