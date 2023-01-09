If you’ve been checking laptop deals for a great yet inexpensive business laptop, you’ll love what Dell has to offer today. Available today is the Dell Vostro 3510 for $599. Normally priced at $1,113, you save a frankly ridiculous $514 making this almost half price. A great time to buy a new laptop to work well this year, here’s a quick look at what it offers. As with all Dell laptop deals, the Dell Vostro 3510 won’t stick around for long at this price, so buy it now before you miss out.

Why you should buy the Dell Vostro 3510

As one of the best laptop brands around, Dell knows how to make good business laptops. Frequently featuring among the best laptops you can buy, such class is also prominent with the Dell Vostro range. The Dell Vostro 3510 has an Intel Core i5 processor along with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. Those are all the essentials you need to be able to work productively on the move.

Additionally, there’s a 15.6-inch full HD display with LED backlighting and narrow borders so it looks good in every way, right down to protecting your eyes better. Appreciating how productive you may need to be, there are also two USB 3.2 ports, one USB 2.0 port, an audio jack, HDMI 1.4 port, and an ethernet port too. A 720p webcam helps with taking video calls wherever you are too. Good battery life is supplemented by how the laptop also has Express Charge functionality so that you can gain an 80% charge in just one hour, so you’re always ready to do more. Other useful features include a large touchpad, 6.4% bigger keycaps than the previous model, and a lift hinge so you can type more comfortably thanks to more ergonomic wrist angles. There’s also room for a full numeric pad proving useful for work needs if you enter a lot of figures.

Ordinarily priced at $1,113, the Dell Vostro 3510 is reduced to $599 at Dell right now. A considerable saving of $514, this is a great time to get more for far less than you’d normally pay. With Dell deals always strictly limited, buy it now before you miss out.

