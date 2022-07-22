 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Computing

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Dell’s best business laptop is ridiculously cheap today

Albert Bassili
By

There are a lot of great Dell laptop deals going on right now, but if you want a good business laptop at a budget price, the Vostro 5620 is an excellent option. Not only is it specced out well, but Dell has also discounted it to $899 from $1,570, a whopping $671, so it’s well worth considering if you want a great productivity and business laptop.

Why you should buy the Vostro 5620 Laptop

Dell Vostro 16 5620 on marble table.

One of the nicer things about the Vostro 5620 is that it has a nice big 16-inch monitor to work with, and while it’s only FHD, it’s still a lot of screen real estate for your apps, tabs, and zoom meetings. That being said, you can certainly pair it with one of our desktop monitor deals to get some extra room when you’re at a desktop, but the big plus is that it’s great wherever you take it. Even more impressive is the 1080p webcam, much more than you usually find on business laptops, and something that will make your online meetings better for those you work with.

Under the hood, you get a powerful 12th-gen Intel i7-1260P, a high-end CPU that’s only beaten out by the 12th-gen i9s, themselves top-of-the-line CPUs, so the i7 is a great balance between performance and cost, and it should easily eat through any productivity software you throw at it. Combine that with the 16GB RAM that it comes with, and you should have no problems running several different apps and tabs at the same time, and your streaming performance for presentations should be pretty excellent all around. Storage is also pretty reasonable at 256 GB, which is more than enough nowadays for business use, but if you want something extra, you can supplement it with an external hard drive deal. We also appreciate that it only weighs about 4.2 pounds, which may seem like a lot at first glance, but that’s pretty light for a 16-inch laptop.

Overall, the Vostro 5620 is an excellent business laptop with a lot of great features under the hood, and with Dell’s discount bringing it down to $899 from $1,570, you’re getting an excellent price on it to boot. Of course, if you still want something a little different, check out some of our other laptop deals.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Apple Watch deals for July 2022

best apple watch deals

How to use the Mangler in Halo Infinite

Spartan firing a Mangler.

Intel just fixed a major issue with its graphics cards

Intel Arc Alchemist reference design render.

The 100 best movies on HBO Max right now (July 2022)

Godzilla as himself in Godzilla.

Best vacuum cleaner deals for July 2022

Little girl with guitar sleeping on a rug while eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim) Robot Vacuum Cleaner vacuums.

Windows 11 is getting a major Mac feature soon

HP Pavilion x360 convertible on a white background displaying Windows 11.

OnePlus 10 Pro vs. Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus

OnePlus 10 Pro apps screen.

The next Assassin’s Creed game reportedly delayed to spring 2023

Main character of Assassin's Creed: Liberation on building.

Lord of the Rings series drops stunning trailer at Comic-Con

Galadriel putting a helmet on top of a pile in a scene from Lord of the Rings The Rings of Power.

Fortnite: How to join the Refer a Friend program

Jonesy running in Fortnite.

LeBron, Rick and Morty are coming to MultiVersus

Rick and Morty and LeBron posing in MultiVersus key art.

Best iPad Deals: Latest models on sale from $309

iPad Pro 2020 Screen

I have proof that low-latency headphones actually made me a better gamer

HyperX Cloud Mis Earbuds sitting on a table.