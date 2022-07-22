Dell’s best business laptop is ridiculously cheap today

There are a lot of great Dell laptop deals going on right now, but if you want a good business laptop at a budget price, the Vostro 5620 is an excellent option. Not only is it specced out well, but Dell has also discounted it to $899 from $1,570, a whopping $671, so it’s well worth considering if you want a great productivity and business laptop.

Why you should buy the Vostro 5620 Laptop

One of the nicer things about the Vostro 5620 is that it has a nice big 16-inch monitor to work with, and while it’s only FHD, it’s still a lot of screen real estate for your apps, tabs, and zoom meetings. That being said, you can certainly pair it with one of our desktop monitor deals to get some extra room when you’re at a desktop, but the big plus is that it’s great wherever you take it. Even more impressive is the 1080p webcam, much more than you usually find on business laptops, and something that will make your online meetings better for those you work with.

Under the hood, you get a powerful 12th-gen Intel i7-1260P, a high-end CPU that’s only beaten out by the 12th-gen i9s, themselves top-of-the-line CPUs, so the i7 is a great balance between performance and cost, and it should easily eat through any productivity software you throw at it. Combine that with the 16GB RAM that it comes with, and you should have no problems running several different apps and tabs at the same time, and your streaming performance for presentations should be pretty excellent all around. Storage is also pretty reasonable at 256 GB, which is more than enough nowadays for business use, but if you want something extra, you can supplement it with an external hard drive deal. We also appreciate that it only weighs about 4.2 pounds, which may seem like a lot at first glance, but that’s pretty light for a 16-inch laptop.

Overall, the Vostro 5620 is an excellent business laptop with a lot of great features under the hood, and with Dell’s discount bringing it down to $899 from $1,570, you’re getting an excellent price on it to boot. Of course, if you still want something a little different, check out some of our other laptop deals.

