If you’re working from home, your laptop should be powerful enough to boost your productivity instead of giving you headaches with slowdowns and crashes. You’ll need a machine like the Dell Vostro 7620, which is currently available with a $1,200 discount from Dell’s laptop deals that brings its price down to $1,299 from its original price of $2,499. With more people shifting to a work-from-home setup, we’re expecting this offer to draw a lot of interest, so it’s highly recommended to take advantage of it before stocks run out.

Why you should buy the Dell Vostro 7620 laptop

The Dell Vostro 7620 is a laptop that will help you accomplish demanding activities and seamlessly multitask between several apps. Inside it are the 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, combined with 16GB of RAM that’s recommended by our laptop buying guide if you’ll be running intensive software or engaging in any form of content creation. These specifications are in line with the best laptops, and with the Dell Vostro 7620 passing military standards for durability, it’s the kind of device that you can bring anywhere if you need to get some work done while on the go.

The 16-inch Full HD+ display of the Dell Vostro 7620 not only gives you a clear look at your projects, but it will also serve as a bright and colorful screen for watching streaming content whenever you’re taking a break. The laptop comes with Windows 11 Pro pre-installed in its 1TB SSD, which will have enough space available for all your apps and large files, and a thermal management system composed of two fans, three heat pipes, and four vents that will keep the device cool even after long hours of usage.

Whatever kind of machine you’re looking for, you’ll surely find the perfect match to your needs and budget by browsing through Dell laptop deals. For work-from-home employees, it will be tough to find a better offer than this $1,200 price cut for the Dell Vostro 7620, which slashes its sticker price of $2,499 to $1,299. We’re not sure what will happen first — stocks getting depleted, or Dell removing the discount — but either way, you should hurry in finalizing your purchase for the Dell Vostro 7620 if you don’t want to miss out on this bargain.

