Save $250 on the Dell XPS 13 laptop for Black Friday

This year’s best Black Friday laptop deals just keep on giving, as the acclaimed Dell XPS 13 is available for a massive discount. Originally $950, you can get this awesome piece of technology for only $700 — a massive $250 sale. Dell is a household name in the laptop industry because it consistently puts out great products that consumers love. We always love the Dell laptop deals that go up throughout the year. Click the button below to take advantage of this great offer on the Dell XPS 13.

The Dell XPS 13 is the quintessential laptop for casual and professional users. Digital Trends thinks highly of this laptop, giving it a perfect five stars in our Dell XPS 13 review. Its lightweight construction and portability make it the perfect companion for those who work a lot on their laptops, be it at a lecture, coffee shop, or workplace. The Intel Iris Xe graphics card paired with the 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor means that you never have to worry about the laptops’s performance keeping up with your productivity.

When it comes to the best Black Friday Dell XPS deals, we would put this one near the top. For a laptop this popular and beloved, getting it at a $250 discount is an absolute steal. Again, this laptop originally costs $950, but you can get it for $700 right now. Use that $250 you saved and purchase something else in our roundup of the best Black Friday deals. If you’re looking for more Dell products, we have a dedicated page on some of the best Dell Black Friday deals. You won’t want to miss the action this Black Friday — the deals are just getting crazier and crazier.

