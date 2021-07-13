  1. Deals
This is the best Dell XPS 13 laptop deal we’ve seen in a long time

Dell XPS 13 laptop.

It’s hard to find a PC laptop with better features than the Dell XPS series — just check out the amazing laptops on sale in these Dell XPS deals. And right now at Dell, you can get $200 off a 13-inch Dell XPS 13 laptop. This laptop comes loaded, and it’s only $700, a huge drop from its regular price of $900. That’s an amazing deal on one of the best laptops in its class!

The Dell XPS 13 is so dominant that when we reviewed this computer, we called it “the laptop endgame.” It’s really got everything you need in a small-sized, portable computer. The frame is nearly without bezels, and the performance is unmatched for a laptop in this class. Also, the connectivity is massively improved, as are the larger keyboard and touchpad. We can’t say enough good things about this computer, which, on top of everything else, is handsomely designed and will look perfect on any desk (and fits well in any bag).

Let’s start with the screen, which is really unbeatable for a PC laptop. The great-looking, four-sided InfinityEdge 13.3-inch display provides an 80.7% screen-to-body ratio. Add to this a color spectrum with 100% sRGB color and a 1500:1 contrast ratio, and you’ve got unbelievably tight visuals and unmatched clarity. And then there’s the smaller, improved HD webcam – a four-element lens brings you the sharpest video despite the webcam’s tiny size at only 2.25mm.

Under the hood, things continue to look fantastic, with an 11th-generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 Processor, backed up by 8GB of memory for effortlessly handling multiple complex apps. And then there’s the huge 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe solid-state drive for secure storage that can be accessed in a jiffy. There’s smooth streaming with Killer Wi-Fi 6 technology, Windows 10 (which can soon be upgraded to 11), Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and a battery that lasts up to 12 hours. On top of this all, XPS 13 is Energy Star certified to give you peace of mind. Simply put, there is no more powerful laptop in this class than the Dell XPS 13.

Made with safe materials, this XPS 13 is more durable than your average laptop because it’s cut from a single block of aluminum. It’s impact- and scratch-resistant, and its carbon fiber palm rest doubles down on that support. And yet, it’s light and portable, boasting a build of 0.62 inches by 11.9 inches by 7.8 inches and weighing only 2.6 pounds. You can bring it anywhere and connect it to anything, especially with a USB-C port (which is great for charging, too) and two Thunderbolt 4 ports. Is there anything this laptop can’t do?

Finding a decent laptop for under $1,000 can be tricky, but it’s super rare that we see a laptop at the level of the Dell XPS 13 for as little as $700. This is an incredible opportunity to get $200 off one of the best compact laptops on the market, down from its regular price of $900. What are you waiting for?

