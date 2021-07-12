We can’t believe how cheap this Dell XPS 13 laptop is today

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

It doesn’t matter what kind of computer you’re looking for, because whether you want something for gaming, schoolwork, or just web browsing, there is definitely an option out there for you, at exactly the price you want. Take many of the Dell XPS deals that are currently live, for example. These include powerful laptops for gaming or photo editing, laptops with touchscreens, and super slim models designed for portability.

Dell’s latest deal on the XPS 13 laptop has our eyes bugging out of our heads. It takes $200 off the full price, which means you can get your hands on the laptop for $700 with free shipping and express delivery. The XPS 13 has an 11th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB solid-state drive.

Luke Larsen calls the Dell XPS 13 (2020) the “best laptop you can buy,” and that was when it had Intel’s 10th-gen processors, which have since been upgraded to the 11th-gen Tiger Lake chips. You can read more about it in our XPS 13 (2020) review, where Luke also praised its gorgeous design, large bezel-less display, comfortable keyboard, and incredible performance.

What’s more, this thing is loaded with impressive hardware including an 11th-gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor with an 8MB cache and clock speeds up to 4.2GHz. It’s also rocking 8GB of DDR4 RAM, a 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe solid-state drive, killer WiFi 6 AX1650 (2×2), and Bluetooth. The 13.3-inch FHD InfinityEdge non-touch display runs at a native resolution of 1920 x 1080, and is not to be scoffed at.

The best part about it all is that Dell is currently offering the XPS 13 laptop, with the aforementioned specs, for $200 off the normal price of $900. That not only means you can take it home for $700, but you get express delivery and free shipping as part of the package. Par for the course with Dell’s amazing deals, this one has limited availability, so when enough people claim it, that’s it! The deal price isn’t guaranteed until you’ve actually completed the order.

Not a fan of the XPS 13, and want something else? We collected all of the best Dell laptop deals and pooled them for you below. We still think you should go for the XPS 13, though!

