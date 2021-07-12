  1. Deals
We can’t believe how cheap this Dell XPS 13 laptop is today

By
A Dell XPS 13 laptop.
Dell.com

It doesn’t matter what kind of computer you’re looking for, because whether you want something for gaming, schoolwork, or just web browsing, there is definitely an option out there for you, at exactly the price you want. Take many of the Dell XPS deals that are currently live, for example. These include powerful laptops for gaming or photo editing, laptops with touchscreens, and super slim models designed for portability.

Dell’s latest deal on the XPS 13 laptop has our eyes bugging out of our heads. It takes $200 off the full price, which means you can get your hands on the laptop for $700 with free shipping and express delivery. The XPS 13 has an 11th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB solid-state drive.

Luke Larsen calls the Dell XPS 13 (2020) the “best laptop you can buy,” and that was when it had Intel’s 10th-gen processors, which have since been upgraded to the 11th-gen Tiger Lake chips. You can read more about it in our XPS 13 (2020) review, where Luke also praised its gorgeous design, large bezel-less display, comfortable keyboard, and incredible performance.

What’s more, this thing is loaded with impressive hardware including an 11th-gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor with an 8MB cache and clock speeds up to 4.2GHz. It’s also rocking 8GB of DDR4 RAM, a 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe solid-state drive, killer WiFi 6 AX1650 (2×2), and Bluetooth. The 13.3-inch FHD InfinityEdge non-touch display runs at a native resolution of 1920 x 1080, and is not to be scoffed at.

The best part about it all is that Dell is currently offering the XPS 13 laptop, with the aforementioned specs, for $200 off the normal price of $900. That not only means you can take it home for $700, but you get express delivery and free shipping as part of the package. Par for the course with Dell’s amazing deals, this one has limited availability, so when enough people claim it, that’s it! The deal price isn’t guaranteed until you’ve actually completed the order.

More Dell laptop deals available now

Not a fan of the XPS 13, and want something else? We collected all of the best Dell laptop deals and pooled them for you below. We still think you should go for the XPS 13, though!

With code 'SAVE10'

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus (11th Gen Core i7, 16GB RAM, GeForce RTX 3060, 1TB SSD)

$1,450 $1,610
The best device for work and play is one with swift hardware and a screen that's comfortable to sit in front of for hours. With these specs, the all-new Inspiron 16 laptop is perfect for the job.
Buy at Dell
With coupon code 'BFiJLT6'

Dell Vostro 15 7500 Laptop (Core i7, GTX 1650 Ti GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,449 $2,070
Powerful processing, fast charging, and sizable storage and memory are all you need in a laptop, and the Vostro 15 offers just that and more.
Buy at Dell

Dell G15 Ryzen Edition Gaming Laptop (Ryzen 7, RTX 3050 Ti, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$833 $1,179
It's well-known that Dell makes gaming laptops that punch well above their weight, and this excellent Dell G15 is about the cheapest way to try one of the new RTX 30-series GPUs.
Buy at Dell

Dell XPS 13 Laptop (Core i7 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$892 $1,050
A perennial pick for best laptop by DT staff, the Dell XPS 13 is a fan-favorite among working professionals for its reliability and power, making it a great option for every need.
Buy at Dell

Dell Laptop Deals

Up to 45% Off
Now's a perfect time to shop for quality computers, and right now, Dell is discounting everything from desktop PCs to laptops down to rock-bottom prices.
Buy at Dell

Dell G15 Gaming Laptop (Ryzen 5 CPU, 8GB RAM, RTX 3050 GPU, 256GB SSD)

$700 $929
This Dell G15 gaming laptop is a fantastic mid-level option for the price, offering all the performance you need with a RTX 3000-series GPU and a 120Hz display at an affordable price.
Buy at Dell
