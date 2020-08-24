Now is the best time to buy the Dell XPS 13 — here’s why

Just in time for those heading back to school, Dell has dropped the price on its popular Dell XPS 13 laptop to just $750. That’s a saving of $100 on the usual price. It’s one of the best 13-inch laptops out there in this price range and it’s sure to be a great option if you need a great device for school or work purposes. It’s one of the many fantastic back-to-school deals out there right now.

The Dell XPS 13 laptop features the latest 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor along with 4GB of memory and 128GB of speedy SSD storage. Combined, that means it’ll be able to handle your multitasking needs and you’ll be able to switch between various activities at speed. It’s ideal for productivity apps like Word, Excel, and other popular tools for work and study.

With a 13.3-inch FHD Touch display, you’d expect a 13-inch laptop form. Instead, Dell has managed to squeeze all its components into an 11-inch form factor setup so you get to enjoy a smaller device with all the benefits of a larger screen. That continues to be reflected in other features like how the Dell XPS 13 laptop’s webcam is smaller yet better with a superior lens so your image looks sharper when taking video calls.

The design of the laptop also means there’s an 80.7% screen-to-body ratio so the whole experience is more about you looking at the screen than looking at the dull but necessary laptop bezel. An IPS panel means a wider viewing angle, too which means you won’t miss a thing. Dell has proclaimed the Dell XPS 13 laptop to be its smallest-ever 13-inch laptop thanks to such pivotal tweaks. The whole thing only weighs 2.7 pounds which makes it the perfect laptop to take to school with you or on your daily commute.

It has fantastic battery life as well, promising up to 19 hours of use when using productivity apps like Word or Excel, and up to 17 hours when streaming Netflix. You won’t need to recharge this laptop anywhere near as often as some of its competitors.

Ordinarily priced at $850, the Dell XPS 13 laptop is down to just $750 right now at Dell. As always with any Dell offer, stock is limited so if you’re keen to upgrade to the Dell XPS 13 laptop, you’ll need to get in fast. This is a great deal so it’s sure to be popular.

