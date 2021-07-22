  1. Deals
Dell is practically giving away XPS 13 laptops and XPS desktops

We love to see Dell’s well-recognized series of computers, the XPS, on sale with significant discounts, which is why it’s a great idea to check out these Dell XPS deals. An excellent alternative to Apple’s MacBook, right now at Dell you can get $150 off the 13-inch XPS 13 Laptop, and at the same time save $150 on an XPS Desktop. Those are huge discounts on some of Dell’s best computer offerings under $1,000, so don’t let them get away.

13-inch XPS 13 — $800, was $950

A Dell XPS 13 with Intel 11th-gen i5

The Dell XPS 13 is the most powerful and compact laptop in its class, leading our reviewers to call it “laptop endgame.” Made with safe materials, this XPS 13 is more durable than your average laptop because it’s cut from a single block of aluminum. It is impact and scratch-resistant, and the four-sided InfinityEdge 13.3-inch display is nearly bezel-free and boasts a 1500:1 contrast ratio. Under the hood, there’s an 11th-generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, backed up by 8GB of memory for effortlessly handling multiple complex apps. And then there’s the huge 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe solid-state drive for secure storage. Meanwhile, an excellent HD webcam with a four-element lens will bring a sharp picture to your video calls. Rounding out this incredible little machine’s design is a build that’s all of 0.62 inches by 11.9 inches by 7.8 inches and weighing only 2.6 pounds. You can take it anywhere and connect it to anything, especially with a USB-C port (which is great for charging, too) and two Thunderbolt 4 ports. If there’s a more impressive laptop in this class, we can’t find it. And it’s only $800!

Dell XPS Desktop — $850, was $1,000

A Dell XPS desktop PC tower.

The Dell XPS desktop was our top choice among the best desktop computers for 2021. This is a customizable PC, ideal for families and students, as well as value-conscious consumers. What you’re paying for here are the fundamentals and they’re top-notch — like the 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, and 16GB of RAM. What all this boils down to is reliable high-speed performance, and all the tools necessary for workday tasks. Plan on going hard with this machine? No problem. Dell put serious effort into the cooling system of this desktop to maximize airflow and deliver optimum performance when you need it most. And its connectivity is out of this world; we’re talking about 10 USB ports, with four of them in the front, so that charging your phone, or adding peripherals like a mouse, joystick, or headset, is super easy. Also, because this desktop prizes its potential to be customized, they’ve made access to the internal components simple as well. Get ahead, with the Dell XPS, now only $850.

