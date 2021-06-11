Save big on Dell XPS 13, Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 today

If you’re looking to be more productive while on the move, we’ve tracked down some great deals on the Dell XPS 13 and Microsoft Surface Laptop 3, two of the best laptops on the shelves today. Available at Dell and Amazon, respectively, the two systems are exactly what you need if you want to be able to multi-task more effectively away from home while still carrying around a sleek and stylish laptop that won’t weigh you down too much. With $100 and more to save depending on which device you go for, this is a great time to upgrade your setup for less.
Dell XPS 13 — $800, was $900
We’re big fans of the Dell XPS 13 here and there are plenty of reasons why. The laptop offers the latest 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory, 256GB of SSD storage, and a 13.3-inch full HD screen. While packing lots of great hardware, the laptop manages to squeeze itself into an 11-inch form factor, so it’s a much lighter device than any other 13-inch laptop before it. Everything about the Dell XPS 13 is designed well, right down to its smaller yet better quality webcam. It’s ideal for getting things done while traveling or in a coffee shop.
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 — $880, was $1,080
With $200 off the usual price, this Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 just got even more appealing than usual, thanks to a great design and good specifications. It offers an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory, and 128GB of SSD storage. Alongside that, you can enjoy a larger 15-inch screen that’s also a touchscreen when you need to get more hands-on. Plus, it has an impressive battery life of up to 11.5 hours. It’s lightweight, too, so it’s perfect for taking out with you.
If you know you want a new laptop but you’re not fully convinced by the Dell XPS 13 or the Microsoft Surface 3, we also have all the best Dell XPS deals to cover every budget, as well as the best Microsoft Surface Pro deals. They’re ideal to check out if you know you’re looking for great laptop deals but you haven’t quite settled on what you need just yet.
