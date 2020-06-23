  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Dell XPS 13 touchscreen laptop on sale for only $780 — while stock lasts

By

If you’re looking for a new laptop, Dell has a great offer on the latest XPS 13 Touch laptop with a powerful and touchscreen enabled system starting from only $780. That’s a saving of $70 on the usual price. In a rush? No sweat. It will ship within a day so you can enjoy the new system in no time.

The Dell XPS 13 Touch laptop is Dell’s smallest ever 13-inch laptop and starts at only 2.7 pounds. Dell believes it’s the perfect size for airplane tray tables so you won’t even notice when the passenger in front reclines their seat.

It offers plenty of technical reasons to like it, too. It has the latest 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 128GB of speedy SSD storage, 4GB memory, and a 13.3-inch FHD display. The best part about the display? As the name suggests, it’s a touchscreen display, giving you plenty of different ways to interact with it, which is sure to endear you to the device.

The laptop is well designed; it’s lightweight and portable so you can easily take it between rooms at home or with you to work and back without any hassle. It’s intelligibly thought through, too, with even the webcam sporting an improved design that makes it smaller yet with a new 4-element lens that provides a sharper picture when you’re on that all-important business call. The display is similarly well planned, packing in a 13.3-inch screen (diagonal) in an 11-inch form so you save on unnecessary bezel space. There’s an option to upgrade to a 4K display if you’d prefer.

One of the best parts about the XPS 13 Touch? Its battery life is amazing, with up to 19 hours of power when using productivity apps and up to 17 hours when streaming Netflix. It’s a delight to not have to worry about carrying your charger everywhere you go throughout the day. Whether you’re working hard or kicking back and relaxing, this laptop will be a dream to use.

The Dell XPS 13 Touch ordinarily starts at $850 but right now you can snag this super thin and stylish laptop for only $780 with free shipping. It ships within one day so you should have it fairly quickly.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Save $70 on the Alienware AW988 Wireless Gaming Headset at Dell

best cheap alienware deals headset

Cheap Gaming Laptops: Save on Acer Nitro 5, Asus ROG Zephyrus G, and Dell G7 15

acer nitro 5 gaming laptop 27 desktop monitor deals best buy flash sale summer 2020

The best cheap gaming laptop deals for June 2020

MSI GS75 Stealth

The best cheap Dell laptop deals for June 2020

Dell XPS 13 9370 review | Laptop partially closed facing away from the camera at an angle showing lid and trim

The best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for June 2020

Nintendo Switch deal walmart discount bundle sale Super Mario Odyssey

These are the best cheap Xbox Live Gold deals for June 2020

xbox one s x deals ebay brandsmart spring sale review 50 1500x1000

No shipping needed: These last-minute gift ideas for Father’s Day deliver instantly

Amazon Prime Day 2020: When is it, and what can we expect?

These are the best cheap Apple TV deals and sales for June 2020

These are the best cheap 4K TV deals for June 2020

Best 4th of July sales 2020: Everything you need to know

best 4th of july sales 2020

The best cheap AirPods deals for June 2020: AirPods and AirPods Pro

Best Buy TV Deals: 4K TVs, QLED TVs, and OLED TVs

50 inch vizio v series 4k tv deal best buy memorial day sale 2020

These are the best cheap Bluetooth speaker deals for June 2020

These are the best cheap wireless headphone deals for June 2020