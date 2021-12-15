  1. Deals
If you’re looking for a computer for work, our #1 recommendation is almost always to pick up Dell XPS deals. Dell makes some of the best professional laptop deals in the market, with the Dell XPS lineup included among our favorite laptops. Dell laptop deals are renowned for offering laptops that exhibit versatility, sturdiness, and reliability while remaining at an excellent price point relative to the price. They’re a perfect choice for just about anyone, but they’re especially recommended for on-the-go professionals because of their light form factor and long battery life. On top of that, Dell creates several desktop computer deals for equipping home offices, carrying over the same value and design principles as their laptops.

Dell XPS deals are in constant high demand, so it’s always a big deal when Dell slashes the price on several of their computers on the website. Luckily enough, there are two amazing deals that you can pick up right now. If you’re looking for a desktop, you can get the Dell XPS Desktop for just $700, which is $350 off the regular price of $1,050. For those on the go, check out the Dell XPS 13 for $1,000, which is a whopping $220 off the standard price tag of $1,220. Availability is limited, so pick up these deals as soon as you can!

Dell XPS Desktop — $700, was $910

Dell XPS desktop tower in black, on a white background.

The best Dell laptops are known for performance, reliability, and minimalist designs. Dell has brought all of these things to the XPS Desktop, a stationary version of its popular XPS series. While you might not be able to take it around, it’s a powerful performer, works reliably, and looks sleek and simple on your desk. Inside, it’s equipped with an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of DDR4 memory, and an Intel UHD 730 graphics card. That means you’ll chew through simple tasks like word processing, spreadsheets, and even basic photo editing with ease. On top of that, the dedicated graphics card will allow you to casually game, with the performance varying based on the title. For storage, you get a 512GB solid-state drive to keep the operating system running smoothly. Right now, you can get the Dell XPS Desktop for just $700, which is a whopping $210 off the regular price of $910. Don’t miss out on your chance to complete your home office with this computer!

Dell XPS 13 — $1,000, was $1,220

Person sitting and holding Dell XPS 13 laptop on their lap.

We’ve talked a lot about how the Dell XPS 13 is one of the best laptops you can buy right now. In fact, in our Dell XPS 13 review, we said that it “perfects perfection” and that it has solidified its position as “the best there is.” We’ve consistently rated it the top laptop on the market because it has everything you could need in a professional laptop: Excellent battery life, great inputs, a fantastic display, powerful performance, and a gorgeous form factor. On top of all that, it comes at an amazing price point, even without a sale. Under the hood, this particular configuration of the XPS 13 is an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of high-speed memory, and a 256GB solid-state drive, which means it can handle every task you throw at it with ease. There’s also a gorgeous 13.4-inch display with up to 500 nits of peak brightness, making it amazing for content consumption and productivity. On top of that, it has an industry-leading keyboard and trackpad, perfect for productivity sessions when you’re outside of the home or the office. Right now, you can get the Dell XPS 13 on Dell’s website for only $1,000. That’s a huge $220 discount on the regular price of $1,220. This laptop will be in significant demand over the holidays, so hit that Buy Now button before it disappears entirely!

